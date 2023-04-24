"We don't give a damn how he feels”: Pat Perez takes another jibe at PGA TOUR boss

Following a stellar event for LIV Golf in Adelaide, Australia, Pat Perez took a shot at Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner. The two leagues have been at odds since LIV's formation and Monahan is often on the wrong end of statements by LIV players. Most of them used to play under Monahan on the Tour but defected.

Perez had this to say about Monahan via Golf Magic:

"We don't give a damn how he feels. We know how he feels about us, so it's mutual."

He said of the rebel tour being able to play in Mayakoba:

"I love it because we're here and the tour is not."

However, long before he was an avid supporter of and member of LIV Golf, Perez took shots at Phil Mickelson for joining:

"He could've done this in such a different way. He could've gone, 'You know what, I've made a fortune on the PGA Tour, god bless the PGA Tour for taking care of me and giving me place to play and this and that but I feel like I want to go down this other route to kind of close out my career. Thank you every body, it's been phenomenal, thank you Jay [Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner] and Tim [Finchem, former PGA Tour commissioner] but I want to go down this other route. Goodbye.'"

Mickelson cited the chance to change the game of golf as a primary reason for him joining the rebel tour, but Perez didn't buy it. Shortly thereafter, thanks in part to Dustin Johnson, Perez joined the rebel tour. He quickly became one of its most ardent supporters.

Pat Perez does not like Phil Mickelson

Despite the two being key components of LIV Golf, Pat Perez's initial shot at Phil Mickelson reveals his true feelings. The two have had issues for a while and Perez revealed his thoughts last year via Golf Digest:

"When it comes to Phil, I have a different hate for Phil than most people. People won't know the story—I'm not going to go into the story again—but Phil crossed the line with me that is just uncrossable and unforgivable."

Pat Perez dislikes Phil Mickelson

He continued:

"He knows that he screwed up. He apologized for the action, but I cannot forgive him for it because I've known Phil for a long, long time. I've known the guy forever. And the fact that when he made this action, not only was it—he had intentions of doing it; he knew it was going to happen before it happened and when he did it—I was hurt, for one. I was like 'How can this guy do this?'"

He also added that Mickelson almost jeopardized the entire LIV Golf tour:

“The thing is, Phil almost ruined the [LIV] thing because of his comments about the deal. Guys got scared. ‘This isn’t going to happen. Phil has turned.’ It couldn’t have been worse timing for the LIV group on the deal.”

Pat Perez won't reveal what happened between the two, but he will happily reveal his disdain for the legendary golfer.

Poll : 0 votes