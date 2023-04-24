“It was an unbelievable event”: Pat Perez ‘had a blast’ at LIV Golf’s Adelaide event 

LIV Golf expanded to Australia in a major move this off-season. The organizers knew they wanted to go more worldwide, and Australia, thanks to Cam Smith's defection and Greg Norman being the CEO, was a big priority. They landed Adelaide as a venue to play an event, but the pressure was on for the most highly anticipated part of the schedule to deliver. And deliver they did.

It was an excellent event and everyone involved had a great time. There might not be one among them that had a more fun weekend than Pat Perez, who said the event was a "blast."

LIV Golf Latest @LIVGolfLatest Pat Perez loved it out there this week, finished T-3 and calls for more worldwide events.



“This LIV thing is just really exploding” Pat Perez loved it out there this week, finished T-3 and calls for more worldwide events.“This LIV thing is just really exploding” https://t.co/k61ROXs1fA

Perez said in an interview:

"Phenomenal, like the boys said, the crowds are phenomenal. They were screaming for me all day, every day. And 12 was electric, unbelievable. I finally hit a birdie every day, so I gave them a little more show but I had a blast. I mean, I had a blast, it was an unbelievable event. So many people out here screaming, having fun. You just see this LIV thing is just exploding... When we go more worldwide, and we see this kind of stuff. I think that's what we should stay with."

This was an excellent event for the growth of LIV Golf. Paul Casey, an LIV star, said via Sports Illustrated:

"To me this has been such a successful week. Everybody here in Adelaide has had just the best time. They’re so starved of world-class golf. I think this is the best field they’ve ever had had assembled in Australia outside of maybe a Presidents Cup. They’ve embraced it."

Cam Smith, arguably the best golfer to come out of Australia, said this of visiting his home country for a tournament:

"I really hope it’s bigger to be honest. I think we can do more stuff, get more people in here. There’s obviously a want in Australia, I think, for really high quality golf. And I think the fans here really enjoyed what LIV offers. There’s no reason why we can’t make it bigger."

Is this the beginning of a major expansion for LIV Golf?

Australian CEO Greg Norman says LIV Golf isn't going anywhere

Greg Norman secured a major win when he was able to expand the tour around the world. Because of that, Norman believes his tour isn't going anywhere. He said via Mirror:

"Yeah, maybe we should sit down and talk. It’s going to happen somehow and somewhere down the line. And why shouldn't it be sooner rather than later? They must realise by now that we aren’t going away.”

LIV Golf Adelaide was a huge success

He wants to talk, presumably with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan:

"We will continually keep going forwards. I have a list of players who want to join—names that will honestly surprise you—but there are contracts that have to be honoured and we will do this responsibly. We have relegation and promotion in place and it’s all going to plan. I think we’ll soon have world ranking points at our events, because otherwise those rankings become obsolete."

The simple fact that events like Adelaide work for LIV Golf is proof that Norman is right; they're not going anywhere right now.

Poll : 0 votes