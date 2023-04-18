LIV Golf CEO reveals that he has a ‘long list of players’ wanting to join the Saudi-backed league

LIV Golf has been successful in its initial pursuit of PGA Tour stars. They convinced Cameron Smith, Phil Mickelson, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and many others to defect from their old tour. However, that was just the first step.

They need to continue bringing in players, especially top-end golfers. To keep the league relevant and give them more of a reason for fans to tune in, more big name golfers will need to come. They attempted and failed to lure Will Zalatoris most recently.

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF : Ahead of a huge LIV event in Australia , Greg Norman said: “we've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise… #NEW : Ahead of a huge LIV event in Australia, Greg Norman said: “we've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨#NEW: Ahead of a huge LIV event in Australia 🇦🇺 , Greg Norman said: “we've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Now, CEO Greg Norman says that the league has a long list of players who want to join. According to him, there could be several players switching sides soon:

"We've got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don't have the ability today because players are under contract: It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise you how good those names are."

Per contracts, Norman can't yet reveal any of the names of the players. Nevertheless, he assures everyone that the names of players in waiting are big.

There's no indication on who they might be, but the CEO seems to believe a few of the remaining top PGA players are on their way to his rebel tour.

Paul McGinley unhappy with Greg Norman, LIV Golf

LIV Golf have been aggressive in their pursuit of things. First, they were aggressive in their pursuit of players like Niemann, Mickelson, Smith and more. Then, they followed it up by being aggressive towards their potential venues.

They've expanded the schedule and are now adding more events in more places. This has upset some people, namely Paul McGinley.

He said via Golf Monthly:

“Now they’ve taken Valderrama, an iconic Ryder Cup venue, put it on their schedule, that’s competitive. They’re acting in a very aggressive way and the European Tour have a right to protect their business.”

The European Tour is being somewhat victimized by the LIV expansion, and McGinley says that they have a right to fight back. He continued:

“From a European context, we’ve now lost five events on the European Tour to the LIV tour. Why should we welcome them back with open arms when they’re actively taking tournaments off our schedule?"

Paul McGinley is displeased with LIV Golf

McGinley is displeased with the fact that LIV Golf is going after ET locales instead of others around the world that he could get. Greg Norman hit back at this idea, though. He said:

“I just know our model is here to stay. It’s not a vindictive attitude or approach or anything like that. It’s my desire to do what is right for the game of golf and what is right for the players, and what is right for the fans that are out here.”

LIV continues to ruffle feathers at almost every turn. Whether it's poaching players off of the PGA Tour or finding new locations to play at that previously hosted other events, the rebel tour has made a lot of enemies in a short amount of time.

Poll : 0 votes