“A screw went through the skin…”: Jason Day shares details of Tiger Woods’ injury that forced his PGA championship exit

Tiger Woods has had a frustrating go with his health of late. He had to wothdraw from the Masters on Sunday (April 9), although he did make the cut and equalled the record for most cuts made in a row at Augusta National.

He took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at having to withdraw.

Tiger Woods @TigerWoods I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today! I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!

His friend and counterpart Jason Day discussed watching Woods struggle through the event. According to Golf Monthly, the golfer who placed T39 in the most recent Masters said:

"He looked like he was laboring pretty hard yesterday. It was obviously difficult to watch because he had to come back out and then play through all that yesterday morning, and then he had to take a little bit of a break and come back out and play again."

He also said that Woods had to withdraw from the PGA Championship last year due to another leg issue. This one was much more gruesome, though:

"I was talking to him at the end of last year, and then he was saying the reason why he pulled out of the PGA was a screw went through the skin on Saturday or whatever it was. I don't know how bad it is this time... it just sucks that he's not here playing."

He lamented the fact that Woods had to withdraw on what might end up being his final appearance at the Masters. Sky Sports analyst Butch Harmon said via CNN:

“I hate to say this but yesterday (Saturday) at the end of this show I was just hoping that he wouldn’t make the cut, that he’d just finish one outside."

"Not because I don’t want to see Tiger Woods play, we always want to see Tiger Woods play, but you could just see he was in agony trying to get around there and it wasn’t a surprise at all to be honest that he had to withdraw.”

Ultimately, Woods did make the cut but had to withdraw shortly thereafter as the rain and injury were too much for him to overcome.

How many Masters has Tiger Woods won?

Winning this Masters was a longshot for the PGA Tour legend, but Tiger Woods is always capable of putting on a show. Had the weather been better, he would have certainly performed better.

Weather affected Tiger Woods at the Masters in 2023

Though it may be his final Masters run, he's not leaving Augusta without a green jacket. In fact, he has five of them, winning in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.

The win in 2019 was a big shock. He was a bit past his prime and had suffered some serious injuries recently. He battled them and his increasing age to win the Masters, which remains his latest major win to date.

