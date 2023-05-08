Wells Fargo Championship results, payouts, standouts and more

The Wells Fargo Championship concluded this past weekend with several rounds of top-notch golf. Many golfers had standout performances in the tournament, which had a considerable prize purse up for grabs. Notable players like Tyrrell Hatton and Max Homa had some impressive rounds.

Let's take a look at the top finishers, their earnings, and other noteworthy stories from the latest PGA Tour event.

Complete guide to the Wells Fargo Championship

Here's how the final leaderboard ended up looking after four rounds of the Wells Fargo Championship:

Win: Wyndham Clark, -19, $3,600,000

2: Xander Schauffele, -15, $2,180,000

T-3: Harris English, -12, $1,180,000

T-3: Tyrrell Hatton, -12, $1,180,000

T-5: Tommy Fleetwood, -11, $772,500

T-5: Adam Scott, -11, $772,500

7: Micahel Kim, -10, $675,000

T-8: Denny McCarthy, -9, $525,000

T-8: K.H. Lee, -9, $525,000

T-8: Max Homa, -9, $525,000

T-8: Corey Conners, -9, $525,000

T-8: Sungjae Im, -9, $525,000

T-8: Brendon Todd, -9, $525,000

T-14: Jimmy Walker, -8, $355,000

T-14: Rickie Fowler, -8, $355,000

T-14: Justin Thomas, -8, $355,000

T-14: Gary Woodland, -8, $355,000

T-18: Kevin Streelman, -7, $285,000

T-18: Seamus Power, -7, $285,000

T-18: Alex Smalley, -7, $285,000

T-21: Patrick Cantlay, -6, $235,000

T-21: Dylan Wu, -6,m $235,000

T-23: Tony Finau, -5, $185,000

T-23: Emiliano Grillo, -5, $185,000

T-23: Tom Kim, -5, $185,000

T-23: Matt Kuchar, -5, $185,000

Topping the leaderboard was Wyndham Clark, who secured his first ever PGA Tour win with the victory. He has been a pro since 2017 and finally broke through this time around with a -19 to finish comfortably in the lead.

Xander Schauffele’s strong season continued at the Wells Fargo championship as he was -15 for a solo second-place finish.

Tyrell Hatton continued his strong run of form. He’s been playing excellent golf as of late and showcased his abilities at Quail Hollow with a sterling -12 to finish T3 with Harris English.

Tyrrell Hatton at the Wells Fargo Championship

Rickie Fowler needed a strong performance to maintain his Tour membership and, while he didn't win, he did put together a solid showing, finishing at eight under par and tied for 14th.

Akshay Bhatia had hoped for a win to secure a full membership to the PGA Tour but finished at one under par and tied for 43rd place, so he will remain a temporary member. Nevertheless, his impressive play should be enough to earn him a card at the end of the season.

Rory McIlroy, one of the betting favorites, had a poor showing, finishing at even par. Although he wasn't cut from the competition like in previous tournaments, he has struggled to maintain his form after losing his world number one ranking.

The next event on the docket for many of these golfers is not a PGA Tour event. Rather, it is the next major tournament. The PGA Championship, which features PGA and LIV Golf, will be held in the middle of the month.

