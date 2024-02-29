4 times Rory McIlroy openly attacked LIV Golf in the past

Rory McIlroy had previously been vocal in his criticism of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf over the past two years. However, he has recently altered his stance on the breakaway series.

The Northern Irish golfer strongly criticized those who left the PGA Tour or DP World Tour to join LIV in the past. However, in a surprising turn of events, he recently supported Jon Rahm's controversial decision to join LIV.

Here are 4 incidents from the past when Rory McIlroy spoke out against LIV Golf.

4 times Rory McIlroy openly attacked LIV Golf

#1 McIlroy said he hates what LIV Golf is doing to the sport

Rory McIlroy slammed LIV Golf after winning the 2022 Tour Championship. During the winner's press conference, he stated that he was unhappy with the series and that he hated what the circuit was doing to the sport.

Speaking about LIV Golf, McIlroy said (via Bunkered):

"I hate what it’s doing to the game of golf. I hate it. I really do. It’s going to be hard for me to stomach going to Wentworth in a couple of weeks’ time and seeing 18 of them there. That just doesn’t sit right with me."

“So yeah, I feel strongly. I believe what I’m saying are the right things and I think when you believe that what you’re saying is the right things, you’re happy to stick your neck out on the line," he added.

#2 McIlroy didn't have "much of a relationship" with Ryder Cup players associated with LIV Golf in 2023

The Northern Irish golfer revealed in his interview ahead of the PGA Championship last year at Wentworth that he didn't have much of a relationship with a few of his European Ryder Cup teammates after they joined LIV Golf. This included Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood.

Speaking about the former Ryder Cup players, McIlroy said in 2023 (via The Guardian):

"I don’t know. I have no idea. I wouldn’t say I’ve got much of a relationship with them at the minute. But if you’re just talking about Ryder Cup, that’s not the future of the Ryder Cup team."

#3 McIlroy supported the exclusion of LIV golfers from the Ryder Cup

In one of his interviews in 2023, McIlroy spoke about the LIV golfers who were not included in the Ryder Cup. He said that they made the decision to join the Saudi circuit and should accept the consequences of it.

Speaking of LIV golfers, McIlroy said (via The Guardian):

"They have played in probably a combined 25 or 30 Ryder Cups. These 10 cards going to the US [qualification for the PGA Tour from the DP World Tour every year] and preparing guys to play at the top level of professional golf; that’s the future of the Ryder Cup, the [Rasmus] Højgaards, Bobby Mac [Robert MacIntyre], whoever else is coming up. They are the future of the Ryder Cup team. That’s what we should be thinking about and talking about."

“I haven’t done anything different. They are the ones that have made that decision. I can sit here and keep my head held high and say I haven’t done anything differently," he added.

#4 Rory McIlroy slammed Phil Mickelson

McIlroy had criticized six-time major champion Phil Mickelson in an interview in 2022 when the latter confirmed his move to the Saudi-backed circuit. Backing his decision, Mickelson said (via The Guardian):

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

However, McIlroy was not supportive of his decision and brutally criticized Lefty, saying (as quoted by The Guardian):

“I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought they were naive, selfish, egotistical, ignorant,” said McIlroy of Mickelson’s comments. “A lot of words to describe that interaction he had. It was just very surprising and disappointing, sad. I’m sure he’s sitting at home sort of rethinking his position and where he goes from here.”

When several of the best players chose to play on LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy stood out as one of the few golfers dedicated to the PGA Tour. However, the PGA Tour shocked the golf community last year by announcing a controversial merger with LIV Golf. In light of this, McIlroy's stance has made a u-turn, with him recently supporting Jon Rahm's decision to move to LIV Golf.