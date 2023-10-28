5 amateur golf stars who could shine at the LIV Golf promotions event ft. Christo Lamprecht and Alex Maguire

After an exciting end to the 2023 LIV Golf season, the Saudi circuit is all set to organize a Promotions event later in December. The tournament will feature a stellar field of golfers from different tournaments around the globe. It will take place at Dhabi Golf Club in the 72-hole format from December 8 to 10.

LIV Golf Promotions event will also feature amateur golfers. Here is the list of five amateur golfers who are eligible to compete at the tournament.

5 amateur golf stars who could shine at the LIV Golf promotions event

#1 Christo Lamprecht

Christo Lamprecht (Image via Luke Walker/Getty Images

Lamprecht is an amateur golfer from South Africa. He won the 2023 Amateur Championship and became the third golfer from South Africa in six years to win the tournament.

Lamprecht qualified for the LIV Golf Promotions event as the winner of the 2023 Amateur Championship.

#2 Jose Luis Ballester

Jose Luis Ballester (Image via Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Jose Luis Ballester is a Spanish amateur golfer. He has won numerous tournaments so far and after winning the 2023 European Amateur Championship, he earned a spot in the LIV Golf Promotions event.

Fans have high hopes for him and he could shine at the LIV Golf tournament.

Ballester also played at the 2023 Open Championship and missed the cut. He has won the 2018 Campeonato Sub18 Comunidad Valenciana, the 2019 Campeonato de Castello, and the 2020 Spanish Amateur.

#3 Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Mateo Fernadez de Oliveira is yet another amateur golfer who is eligible for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event. He has won the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship

#4 John Gough

John Gough (Image via Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Spanish golfer John Gough also competes as an amateur and is eligible for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event. He has won four tournaments and has 12 top-10 finishes, making him one of the best golfers to watch at the LIV Golf tournament. He could shine at the event in 2023.

#5 Alex Maguire

Alex Maguire (Image via Paul Devlin/Getty Images)

Alex Maguire is an Irish golfer. He represented Great Britain at the Walker Cup and is eligible for the 2023 LIV Golf Promotions event. He has won four amateur tournaments in his career so far and has 10 top-10 finishes.