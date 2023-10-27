Where is the LIV Golf promotions event taking place? All you need to know about the venue

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf might have come to an end, but this year has something special for the series fans. The Saudi circuit is all set to organize a Promotional event in December.

LIV Golf has announced the format, prize money, and eligibility criteria for its amazing tournament of the year. This year the Promotional event will take place in the capital city of the UAE, Abu Dhabi. The 2023 LIV Golf Promotional event is all set to take place at the renowned Abu Dhabi Golf Course. The venue is best known for its lucrative facilities and stunning beauty.

It's a place where leisure and golf come together, certainly what LIV Golf depicts. Interestingly, the golf course has hosted 16 editions of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, a DP World Tour event.

Players, including Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Rickie Fowler, had won events at the venue in the past. Not only that but LIV golfer Lee Westwood also tasted victory at the Abu Dhabi Golf Course. He won the 2020 edition of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The 2023 LIV Golf Promotional event is scheduled to start with the first round on December 8 and will have its finale on December 10.

Who will play at the 2023 LIV Golf promotions event?

LIV Golf Promotions event will feature golfers around the world. There would be four rounds and few golfers are exempted from competing in the inaugural round and will directly start from the second round.

Although the tournament is a 72-hole format game, most of the players will only compete on the 54 holes as they will in the first round.

Here is the eligibility criteria for the LIV Golf Promotions event for the first and second round:

Round 1:

Winners of top amateur events

Walker and Palmer Cup teams

Top 15 from WAGR

25 players from the top 40 of the International Series on the Asian Tour

3 players in the top 5 of the Japan Golf Tour, Korean PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, and PGA Tour of Australasia

Tournament winners from the Asian Tour and KFT

Top 30 players inside the top 300 of the TUGREvent invitations decided by LIV Golf

Round 2

Top 2 in WAGR

Players in positions 2–8 on the International Series OOM

Top 5 available players from within the top 30

2023 DPWT and KFT OOM

Winners of PGAT and DPWT-sanctioned events in 2022 and 2023

Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup participants from 2019–2023

Winners of Major Championships from 2019–2023

The leading 15 available players from within the top 150 of the Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR) as of November 20, 2023

Players relegated or without a contract for the following season from the Final 2023 LIV Golf Individual Standings

Event invitations as determined by the LIV Golf League