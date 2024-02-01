5 bad weather golfers on the PGA Tour ft. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy

Weather plays a vital role in golf. It is difficult for every player to play well on a muddy course in severe weather. But over the years, some players have proven their mettle even on a wet course.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament, the fifth event on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar, is scheduled to begin this week. Based on the weather forecast, there is a significant likelihood of showers during the first round on Thursday, February 1, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

In light of this, here are five PGA Tour golfers who are playing this week and can play in bad weather.

5 bad weather golfers on the PGA Tour

#1 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Justin Thomas is one of the handful of golfers on the PGA Tour who have overcome extremely poor weather conditions to perform well in tournaments.

Thomas posted a video of playing in inclement weather on The Open Championship's 18th hole back in 2019. He shot a one-over par 72 in the round and tied for eleventh place under unfavorable conditions at the Major.

At The Players Championship in 2022, he once again demonstrated his ability to persevere in the face of adverse weather conditions. While most of the golfers struggled with their game because of the foul weather, Thomas shot a bogey-free round in the tournament's second round.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, who is set to tee off for his first event on the PGA Tour this week, is yet another golfer best known for playing in bad weather. The Northern Irish golfer proved his skills in bad weather last year at the Scottish Open.

Despite the inclement weather at The Renaissance Golf Course, he took the lead in the game and emerged victorious at the end with a score of under-15.

McIlroy can emulate last year's performance in 2024 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He is the experts' favorite to win this week.

#3 Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood (Image via Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

English golfer Tommy Fleetwood also has a good record playing in bad weather. He was impressive during the first round of the 2022 Players Championship after the game was disrupted on the first day due to an electric storm and torrential rain. He took the lead in the game after shooting a 6-under-66.

#4 Alex Noren

Alex Noren (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Alex Noren is one of the strongest golfers to play in bad weather conditions. He won the 2017 BMW PGA Championship while enduring the rain. He won the competition by two strokes, setting a new course record of 62. Despite the play being interrupted by inclement weather, the Swede proved to be a strong competitor and won.

#5 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

PGA Tour golfer Collin Morikawa has a strong track record when playing in inclement weather. Despite the bad weather, he fired 3-under 69 in the second round of The Masters last year and finished in a tie for fourth place after 36 holes. He finished in a tie for tenth place at the end of the Major.