Will wild weather affect the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Round 1 start? Weather forecast explored

The first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Thursday, February 1 will most likely be interrupted by rain.

The PGA Tour event is the second Signature Event of the year, featuring a limited field of 80 golfers who will tee off on Thursday and compete in a 72-hole tournament that will conclude with the finale on Sunday, February 4.

The first round of the event is scheduled to take place at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hills in California, where the professionals will team up with amateur golfers.

On Thursday, weather reports indicate an 80 percent chance of rainfall in the morning and 60 percent in the afternoon and evening.

According to The Weather Network's short-term forecast for Pebble Beach Golf Links, there will be 80 percent humidity and a decent chance of showers on Thursday.

Here is the short-term weather report for the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Thursday Morning

Weather: Showers

Temperature: 52°F

POP: 80%

Wind: 6 mph W

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 89%

Thursday Afternoon

Weather: Chance of a shower

Temperature: 55°F

POP: 60%

Wind: 8 mph SW

Wind gust: 12 mph

Humidity: 79%

Thursday Evening

Weather: A few showers

Temperature: 52°F

POP: 60%

Wind: 6 mph SW

Wind gust: 8 mph

Humidity: 88%

Thursday Overnight

Weather: Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 48°F

POP: 70%

Wind: 5 mph W

Wind gust: 7 mph

Humidity: 92%

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Round 1 tee times

Here are the tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Round 1:

Pebble Beach

Tee No. 1

11:45 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley

11:57 a.m. – Russell Henley, Brendon Todd

12:09 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin

12:21 p.m. – Max Homa, Maverick McNealy

12:33 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Luke List

12:45 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Seamus Power

12:57 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau

1:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar

1:21 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele

1:33 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati

Tee No. 10

11:45 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery

11:57 a.m. – Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy

12:09 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder

12:21 p.m. – Tom Kim, Nick Taylor

12:33 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley

12:45 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim

12:57 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson

1:09 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Harris English

1:21 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu

1:33 p.m. – Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun

Spyglass Hill

Tee No. 1

11:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray

11:57 a.m. – Sam Burns, Cameron Young

12:09 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

12:21 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges

12:33 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger

12:45 p.m. – Davis Riley, Adam Schenk

12:57 p.m. – Cam Davis, J.T. Poston

1:09 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

1:21 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Jason Day

1:33 p.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry

Tee No. 10

11:45 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

11:57 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood

12:09 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose

12:21 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay

12:33 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott

12:45 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth

1:09 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore

1:21 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell

1:33 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun