Will wild weather affect the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Round 1 start? Weather forecast explored

The first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament on Thursday, February 1 will most likely be interrupted by rain.
The PGA Tour event is the second Signature Event of the year, featuring a limited field of 80 golfers who will tee off on Thursday and compete in a 72-hole tournament that will conclude with the finale on Sunday, February 4.
The first round of the event is scheduled to take place at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hills in California, where the professionals will team up with amateur golfers.
On Thursday, weather reports indicate an 80 percent chance of rainfall in the morning and 60 percent in the afternoon and evening.
According to The Weather Network's short-term forecast for Pebble Beach Golf Links, there will be 80 percent humidity and a decent chance of showers on Thursday.
Here is the short-term weather report for the first round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
Thursday Morning
- Weather: Showers
- Temperature: 52°F
- POP: 80%
- Wind: 6 mph W
- Wind gust: 9 mph
- Humidity: 89%
Thursday Afternoon
- Weather: Chance of a shower
- Temperature: 55°F
- POP: 60%
- Wind: 8 mph SW
- Wind gust: 12 mph
- Humidity: 79%
Thursday Evening
- Weather: A few showers
- Temperature: 52°F
- POP: 60%
- Wind: 6 mph SW
- Wind gust: 8 mph
- Humidity: 88%
Thursday Overnight
- Weather: Cloudy with showers
- Temperature: 48°F
- POP: 70%
- Wind: 5 mph W
- Wind gust: 7 mph
- Humidity: 92%
2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Round 1 tee times
Here are the tee times for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Round 1:
Pebble Beach
Tee No. 1
- 11:45 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hayden Buckley
- 11:57 a.m. – Russell Henley, Brendon Todd
- 12:09 p.m. – Sungjae Im, Adam Hadwin
- 12:21 p.m. – Max Homa, Maverick McNealy
- 12:33 p.m. – Webb Simpson, Luke List
- 12:45 p.m. – Lucas Glover, Seamus Power
- 12:57 p.m. – Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau
- 1:09 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Matt Kuchar
- 1:21 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Xander Schauffele
- 1:33 p.m. – Matthieu Pavon, Peter Malnati
Tee No. 10
- 11:45 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Taylor Montgomery
- 11:57 a.m. – Eric Cole, Denny McCarthy
- 12:09 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder
- 12:21 p.m. – Tom Kim, Nick Taylor
- 12:33 p.m. – Mark Hubbard, Alex Smalley
- 12:45 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, S.H. Kim
- 12:57 p.m. – Nick Hardy, Adam Svensson
- 1:09 p.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Harris English
- 1:21 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Brandon Wu
- 1:33 p.m. – Alex Noren, J.J. Spaun
Spyglass Hill
Tee No. 1
- 11:45 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Grayson Murray
- 11:57 a.m. – Sam Burns, Cameron Young
- 12:09 p.m. – Chris Kirk, Brian Harman
- 12:21 p.m. – Sepp Straka, Lee Hodges
- 12:33 p.m. – Kevin Yu, Stephan Jaeger
- 12:45 p.m. – Davis Riley, Adam Schenk
- 12:57 p.m. – Cam Davis, J.T. Poston
- 1:09 p.m. – Tom Hoge, Corey Conners
- 1:21 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Jason Day
- 1:33 p.m. – Nicolai Højgaard, Thomas Detry
Tee No. 10
- 11:45 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
- 11:57 a.m. – Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12:09 p.m. – Scottie Scheffler, Justin Rose
- 12:21 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:33 p.m. – Sahith Theegala, Adam Scott
- 12:45 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Mackenzie Hughes
- 12:57 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth
- 1:09 p.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore
- 1:21 p.m. – Keegan Bradley, Keith Mitchell
- 1:33 p.m. – Beau Hossler, Byeong Hun