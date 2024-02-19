5 best current golfers feat. Viktor Hovland who are yet to win a Major championship

Winning a Major is ultimately the goal of the sport of golf. The four Majors are the pinnacle of the sport and winning even one of them is a huge career and legacy boost. Unfortunately, it's quite difficult to do so in such talented fields. Nevertheless, not having one doesn't imply a lack of talent. In fact, there are a few very good players who've just not won a Major (yet).

Best golfers still in search of Major wins

5) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is one of the world's best

Rickie Fowler had a well-documented dry spell that included years without a title. Despite that, he is still one of the world's best. He just still hasn't broken the Major dry spell that has plagued his career. He has had a much longer career than his counterparts, having made 327 starts and earned 82 top 10 finishes. He has six wins on tour and three internationals and nearly won a Major last year, so he could be inching closer to removing his name from this list.

4) Max Homa

Max Homa is a great golfer who just hasn't won a major

If Max Homa's Ryder Cup performance is any indication, he is one of the best golfers in the world. That is proven by his OWGR rank, which is currently eighth in the world. He has six tour wins, one international win and 31 top 10 finishes (13 top five placements) in his 181 events played. He's been great, and this might be the year he finally breaks through and collects a maiden Major victory for his mantle.

3) Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele hasn't won a major just yet

Xander Schauffele has 167 PGA Tour starts in his career. He has won seven times and made the top 10 in almost a third of all his starts (54 top 10s in those starts). 87% of the time, he has made the cut in an event he's played in. He is currently ranked fifth in the world, which suggests a very good player. He just hasn't landed the Major that truly cements that yet.

2) Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has eight victories under his belt. He also has 167 starts across his pro career and has been in the top 10 about a third of the time (55 top 10 finishes). Astonishingly, he's made the cut 85% of the time, so he rarely ever has a bad day. He couldn't hold on to an early lead at the Genesis Invitational, but he's still the world's sixth-best golfer and in very good form right now. With the Masters approaching, it could eventually break the drought for Cantlay.

1) Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland feels like the most likely candidate to remove himself from this dubious list soon. He's only 26 and is currently the world's fourth-best golfer. In time, he'll likely pass Jon Rahm now that he is on LIV Golf, too. He has only missed the cut 10 times in his entire career and has six tour wins and two more worldwide. The fact that he's on this list is surprising given how well he's played.