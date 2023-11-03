Golfers are very particular about their golf gear. Be it professionals or handicapped golfers, they always choose excellent golf clubs.

The best handicapped golfers focus on their clubs and choose the ones that give more comfort and help them to hit easily. Their striking pattern is not as consistent as the pros and thus they always struggle to choose the best clubs for themselves.

There are numerous equipment available in the market and here are the top five golf clubs the high handicappers should use.

5 best golf clubs for high handicappers in 2023

#1 Callaway Paradym X driver

Callaway Paradym X driver (Image via Future)

Callaway Paradym X driver is not only best known for its fabulous looks but also offers plenty of playability. Handicapped golfers can easily hit the shot using the driver, which is available in four lofts 9°, 10.5° and 12°. They are best to buy as they provide better distance, better control to maintain direction and excel in reducing a slice.

#2 Ping G430 Max fairway

Ping G430 Max fairway (Image via Kevin Murray)

Ping G430 Max Fairway offers the best handicapped golfers stunning aesthetics and excellent playability. They are available in four lofts, 15°, 18°, 21° and 24°. They come with adjustable hosel and provide exceptional forgiveness, versatile from different lies and provide consistent fastball speeds.

#3 PING G430 IRON

PING G430 IRON (Image via Future)

High handicapped golfers can use Ping G430 irons if they are looking for something user-friendly irons. The golf club ranges from 4 to 58 degrees and is also available for the left option.

#4 Odyssey White Hot Versa 12 S putter

Odyssey White Hot Versa 12 S putter (Image via Carly Frost)

Odyssey white hot Verse 12s putter is the best option for handicapped golfers. They are easy to align, super responsive and also encourage a pendulum-style rocking action. They have a stunning mallet compact design with a white-hot insert face.

#5 Cobra Snakebite X 2023 Wedges

Cobra Snakebite X 2023 Wedges (Image via Future)

The Cobra Snakebite X 2023 wedge is a stunning wedge and it is best for handicapped golfers. It is a fantastic option for any handicap golfer looking for an easy shot. The golf clubs are extremely forgiving, have ample versatility and exceptional spin from the range of lies. It is available in four loft options.