5 best golfers at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational ft. Keegan Bradley

The Arnold Palmer Invitational wrapped up this weekend. After a tough opening round for so many with only six breaking 70, several players rebounded to have really strong weekends, including the eventual winner Russell Henley.

Overall, the field turned the page on Thursday's opener and turned in a really good tournament. Here are five standouts from the tournament.

5 standout golfers from the Arnold Palmer Invitational

#5 Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley did well at the Arnold Palmer Invitational (Image via Imagn)

Keegan Bradley placed fifth in the Arnold Palmer Invitational as he continued his run towards a possible player-captain role at the 2025 Ryder Cup. Bradley shot up the leaderboard in the final round by shooting an eight-under scoreline, jumping up 22 spots to finish in the top five for his third top-15 outing of 2025 in just over two months of play.

#4 Michael Kim

Michael Kim shot very well at the Arnold Palmer (Image via Imagn)

Michael Kim was initially a little bit of a long shot to win this event, but he did play quite well over the four days of golf. The young golfer was eight under par for the weekend, and that was thanks to a -3 showing in the final round. It was good enough to place fourth overall amid a field with some of the top-ranked golfers in the entire world. He was -8 overall.

Collin Morikawa was the runner-up (Image via Imagn)

Collin Morikawa saw a late lead collapse, but it was still an excellent outing. He finished second by a single stroke, though that may be heartbreaking to have come so close and not won the Signature Event. He also only broke even in the fourth round, otherwise he would've won with ease. Morikawa did finish -10 on the weekend, though.

#2 Corey Conners

Corey Conners placed solo third in the API (Image via Imagn)

Not initially considered among the true contenders in a field full of players like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, Corey Conners was a true standout this weekend. He may have only shaved one stroke off in the final round, but he did well enough to place third in impressive fashion. He was nine-under for the entire tournament.

#1 Russell Henley

Russell Henley won the Arnold Palmer (Image via Imagn)

Naturally, the winner of the PGA Tour tournament is the top player from the weekend. He outdid everyone in the Arnold Palmer Invitational field. Thanks to a brilliant chip-in on the 16th hole, he took the lead over Collin Morikawa and never looked back. A -2 scoreline was just enough in the final round to usurp the throne from Morikawa and get a huge victory. He shot -11.

