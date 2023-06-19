5 big benefits the U.S. Open 2023 champion will enjoy

The third major of the season, the U.S. Open 2023, is almost over. The 123rd edition commenced on June 15 at the Los Angeles Country Club. A total of 156 players are on the field for a massive prize purse of $20 million.

However, before any tournament, fans have certain questions in their minds. One such frequently asked question is what benefits a U.S. Open champion enjoys. To answer that, the champion will win the prestigious trophy. In addition to that, he will be handed a massive paycheck worth $3.6 million.

What are the five benefits a U.S. Open 2023 Champion enjoys?

Let's take a closer look at what benefits the U.S. Open 2023 Champion will enjoy:

1) Huge Paycheck

For the last few years, the prize purse of the U.S. Open championship has drastically increased. Last year, the tournament saw a $5 million increase in its purse. The 2022 prize purse was $17.5 million. But in 2023, the organizers increased the pool size to $20 million. The champion will take home a whopping paycheck of $3.6 million.

2) The U.S. Open Trophy

It may sound undigestable that the champion gets a full-size replica of the prestigious U.S. Open Trophy as the original trophy stays at the USGA museum in New Jersey.

However, the champion keeps the full-sized replica for the next year and finally gets a slightly smaller replica trophy for a lifetime.

3) Jack Nicklaus Medal

Since 2012, the gold medal, which is offered to the winner of the U.S. Open, has been called the 'Jack Nicklaus Medal'. The medal has a unique design of Nicklaus's famous winner swing pose.

Jon Rahm wearing the Jack Nicklaus medal and holding the U.S. Open Trophy in 2021 (via Getty Images)

When it was originally introduced in 1895, the medal was nameless. The organizers of the event decided to homage to the four-time U.S. Open Champion Jack Nicklaus by naming the medal after him.

4) A number of exemptions

The U.S. Open champion will get a number of exemptions similar to other major tournament winners. However, they do not get a lifetime ticket to the competition, just like Augusta Masters.

However, the winner does get direct entries to 10 U.S. Opens, and five years of exemptions at The Open, The Masters, and PGA Championship.

Other exemptions include:

Five years of a direct entry to The Players Championship

Five-year PGA Tour Card extension

Five years of a direct entry to the U.S. Senior Open (after the age of 50)

Five years of a direct entry to the Senior Open (after the age of 50)

Five years of a direct entry to the Senior PGA Championship (after the age of 50)

Note: The Non-PGA winner will also get similar exemptions. However, in the case of a PGA tour card extension, they can either join the Tour in the next 60 days after winning the U.S. Open or they can join the Tour for one of the next five seasons.

5) OWGR Points and FedEx Cup points

Just like other majors, the U.S. Open winner also gets hefty points on the Official World Golf Rankings. A winner can get up to 100 OWGR points after winning this major tournament.

The winner will also receive up to 600 FedEx Cup points. These points help players to get an entry to the season-long race of the PGA Tour's prestigious FedEx Cup.

