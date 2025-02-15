5 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at Genesis Invitational 2025 ft. Viktor Hovland

This week, the PGA Tour players teed it at the signature event, the Genesis Invitational. The tournament started with its first round on Thursday, February 13, at the Torrey Pines Golf Course.

This week's signature PGA Tour even has a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players finishing above the cutline of 4-over par earned their spots for the final two rounds. Some big names, including Viktor Hovland, struggled with their game and failed to make the cut.

On that note, let us take a look at five well-known golfers who failed to make the cut at Genesis Invitational 2025.

5 big-name golfers who failed to make the cut at Genesis Invitational 2025

#1. Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland settled with an overall score of 5 over after two rounds and missed the cut by just one stroke. He started the tournament with a round of 73 on the first day. The 27-year-old made two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine and three bogeys and two birdies on the back nine for a round of 1-over 73.

Hovland's struggle continued even in the second round, and he made four bogeys and a birdie on the front nine and two bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for a round of 4-over 76.

#2. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth started the Genesis Invitational with a rough opening round of 76. He made two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine and four bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for a round of 4-over 76.

Spieth improved in the second round of the tournament and played a round of 74 with three bogeys and a birdie, settling for a total of 6-over, which saw him miss the cut by two strokes.

#3 Max Homa

Max Homa

Max Homa started his campaign at the 2025 Genesis Invitational with two back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes of the opening round before adding a bogey on the fourth. However, he carded a birdie on the sixth but then struggled and made a bogey on the ninth.

The 34-year-old then added two more bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for a 4-over 76. In the second round, Homa made three bogeys, a birdie, and a double bogey on the front nine and a bogey and two birdies on the back nine for a round of 3-over 75. He settled with a total of 7-over, missing the cut by three strokes.

#4. Justin Rose

Justin Rose

Justin Rose also had some trouble playing at the Genesis Invitational and missed the cut after two rounds. He started the campaign with a round of 75 on the first day and then played the second round of 74. The Englishman missed the cut by just one stroke at the tournament.

#5. Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland also struggled with his game at the Genesis Invitational and missed the cut. He played an opening round of 76 at the signature event and then carded another round of 75 to settle for an overall score of 7-over.

