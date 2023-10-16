5 big name golfers missing from the Hero World Challenge lineup

The Hero World Challenge is still almost a month and a half away, yet the hype for the Tiger Woods-hosted event has been on the top tier. The tournament will be played at Albany Golf Course, The Bahamas between November 30 and December 3 and will consist of 20 players on the field.

Just recently, 19 out of 20 players have been confirmed for the upcoming event. 8 out of the top 10 players of the Official World Golf Rankings are already confirmed to play in the tournament that benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation.

However, there is still one spot left and that can be filled by any of the top-ranked golfers, which includes the host Woods.

Who are the top five players missing from the field of the Hero World Challenge?

There are still many top players missing from the field of the upcoming Tiger Woods-hosted event in The Bahamas.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top five big names missing from the Hero World Challenge lineup:

#5 Sung-jae Im

The 25-year-old South Korean golfer was present in the field of the tournament last year. He finished in tied eighth spot on the leaderboard. World no. 26 was missing from the list of players announced for the event.

Sung-jae Im was last seen at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Alongside Si Woo Kim, he earned a gold medal in the golf event for South Korea.

#4 Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman was also missing from the list of 19 players announced for the Hero World Challenge. In the last edition of the tournament, he finished in the last spot on the leaderboard with a seven-over-par score.

Tommy Fleetwood is currently ranked 14th in the Official World Golf Rankings. He was also a part of the European Ryder Cup winning team earlier in October.

#3 Jon Rahm

The World No. 3 was last seen in the recently concluded Open de Espana at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. He finished tied ninth on the leaderboard of the tournament.

Jon Rahm was one of the top names missing from the field of Hero World Challenge. Last year, he was tied for eighth in the same Tiger Woods-hosted event.

#2 Rory McIlroy

The Northern Irishman's last appearance in the competition came at the Hero World Challenge in 2021. He finished solo 18th on the leaderboard with a 6 under par score. He was last seen at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club representing the Ryder Cup-winning European team.

Rory McIlroy, who is ranked second in the OWGR, is the top-ranked golfer missing from the upcoming event in The Bahamas.

#1 Tiger Woods

The host of the tournament and 15-time major champion's name was missing from the list of 19 players for the upcoming Hero World Challenge. He has been missing from the professional golf circuit since withdrawing from the 2023 Masters earlier in April.

However, his recent spotting in golf courses across California did spin some rumors that Tiger Woods might be seen at the upcoming event.