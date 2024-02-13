5 big-name golfers missing from The Genesis Invitational 2024 field

The Genesis Invitational will kick off this week with its inaugural round on Thursday, February 15. The PGA Tour event is the third Signature event of the year, with a purse of $20 million. A total of 71 golfers will compete this week.

The 2024 Genesis Invitational features a stellar field of some top-ranked PGA Tour players. Nine of the top 10 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee off this week.

However, some big names will be missing from the tournament, including 2024 Farmers Insurance winner Matthieu Pavon and defending champion Jon Rahm. Here is the list of the top 5 golfers who will be missing from The Genesis Invitational 2024 field.

Golfers missing from The Genesis Invitational 2024 field

#1 Matthieu Pavon

Matthieu Pavon (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Matthieu Pavon became the first French golfer in over 100 days to win a PGA Tour event last month. He registered an incredible one-stroke victory at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open and engraved his name in history.

The French golfer has been in good form, considering his solo third-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach earlier this month, but he will miss The Genesis Invitational.

#2 Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ryan Fox will not tee off this week at The Genesis Invitational. He had competed at the Phoenix Open last week and was placed in a tie for the 41st position. However, he will not be playing this week.

Fox, who currently sits at number 34 in the OWGR, has not played any of the signature events in 2024. He had only played in two PGA Tour events this season, the Farmers Insurance Open and the Phoenix Open.

#3 Justin Rose

Justin Rose (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Justin Rose was part of the last two signature events but will miss The Genesis Invitational. He finished T40 at The Sentry and T11 at AT&T Pebble Beach. He missed last week's Phoenix Open and will not be playing this week as well.

#4 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Australian golfer Min Woo Lee will also not be playing at The Genesis Invitational in 2024. He had played in three tournaments this season and was fortunate to make the cut in all of them. He last played at the Phoenix Open and finished in a tie for 71.

#5 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm at 2023 The Genesis Invitational (Image via Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is the defending champion of the tournament, but he will also miss the competition in light of his move to LIV Golf. The Saudi circuit players are not allowed to compete in the PGA Tour event and thus Rahm will miss this week's event.