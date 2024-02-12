Who are the top-ranked players at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Full field and player rankings explored

After the successful WM Phoenix Open outing in Arizona, the PGA Tour now heads to Los Angeles for The Genesis Invitational 2024 this week. The third signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is set to tee off at the Riviera Country Club on Thursday, February 15. The four-day event will feature a 71-player field.
Tiger Woods headlines The Genesis Invitational field. The 15x Major winner make his 2024 debut this weekend. The ace golfer will join the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the event. The seventh tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will also feature the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and more.
Owing to the tournament’s elevated status, golfers competing at the event will play for a whopping $20,000,000 prize purse.
The Genesis Invitational 2024 field
The Genesis Invitational field will feature 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. This includes nine of the top 10 in the world. The Los Angeles event field will be headlined by World No. 1 Scheffler and No. 2 McIlroy. World No. 4 Hovland, No. 5 Schauffele, No. 6 Wyndham Clark, No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 8 Homa, No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 10 Brian Harman.
Notably, the only player missing from the top 10 is World No. 3 Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, the event’s reigning champion, will not play this weekend due to his recent defection to LIV Golf.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in The Genesis Invitational field:
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 4 - Viktor Hovland
- 5 - Xander Schauffele
- 6 - Wyndham Clark
- 7 - Patrick Cantlay
- 8 - Max Homa
- 9 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10 - Brian Harman
- 11 - Ludvig Åberg
- 12 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 13 - Collin Morikawa
- 14 - Keegan Bradley
- 16 - Jordan Spieth
- 17 - Tom Kim
- 18 - Jason Day
- 19 - Justin Thomas
- 20 - Sam Burns
- 21 - Sepp Straka
- 22 - Sahith Theegala
- 23 - Tony Finau
- 24 - Cameron Young
- 27 - Chris Kirk
- 28 - Russell Henley
- 29 - Rickie Fowler
- 30 - Sungjae Im
- 31 - Nicolai Højgaard
- 32 - Lucas Glover
- 33 - Kurt Kitayama
- 36 - Emiliano Grillo
- 37 - J.T. Poston
- 38 - Eric Cole
- 40 - Harris English
- 42 - Byeong Hun An
- 43 - Denny McCarthy
- 45 - Corey Conners
- 46 - Si Woo Kim
- 47 - Cam Davis
- 48 - Adam Scott
- 49 - Adam Hadwin
- 50 - Will Zalatoris
Listed below is the complete field for the signature event:
- Ludvig Åberg
- Byeong Hun An
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Nick Dunlap
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Lucas Glover
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Russell Henley
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Chase Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Matt Kuchar
- Luke List
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Rory McIlroy
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Grayson Murray
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Will Zalatoris
More details on the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational 2024, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.