Who are the top-ranked players at The Genesis Invitational 2024? Full field and player rankings explored

After the successful WM Phoenix Open outing in Arizona, the PGA Tour now heads to Los Angeles for The Genesis Invitational 2024 this week. The third signature event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule is set to tee off at the Riviera Country Club on Thursday, February 15. The four-day event will feature a 71-player field.

Tiger Woods headlines The Genesis Invitational field. The 15x Major winner make his 2024 debut this weekend. The ace golfer will join the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy at the event. The seventh tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule will also feature the likes of Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, and more.

Owing to the tournament’s elevated status, golfers competing at the event will play for a whopping $20,000,000 prize purse.

The Genesis Invitational 2024 field

The Genesis Invitational field will feature 41 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. This includes nine of the top 10 in the world. The Los Angeles event field will be headlined by World No. 1 Scheffler and No. 2 McIlroy. World No. 4 Hovland, No. 5 Schauffele, No. 6 Wyndham Clark, No. 7 Patrick Cantlay, No. 8 Homa, No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 10 Brian Harman.

Notably, the only player missing from the top 10 is World No. 3 Jon Rahm. The Spaniard, the event’s reigning champion, will not play this weekend due to his recent defection to LIV Golf.

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in The Genesis Invitational field:

1 - Scottie Scheffler

2 - Rory McIlroy

4 - Viktor Hovland

5 - Xander Schauffele

6 - Wyndham Clark

7 - Patrick Cantlay

8 - Max Homa

9 - Matt Fitzpatrick

10 - Brian Harman

11 - Ludvig Åberg

12 - Tommy Fleetwood

13 - Collin Morikawa

14 - Keegan Bradley

16 - Jordan Spieth

17 - Tom Kim

18 - Jason Day

19 - Justin Thomas

20 - Sam Burns

21 - Sepp Straka

22 - Sahith Theegala

23 - Tony Finau

24 - Cameron Young

27 - Chris Kirk

28 - Russell Henley

29 - Rickie Fowler

30 - Sungjae Im

31 - Nicolai Højgaard

32 - Lucas Glover

33 - Kurt Kitayama

36 - Emiliano Grillo

37 - J.T. Poston

38 - Eric Cole

40 - Harris English

42 - Byeong Hun An

43 - Denny McCarthy

45 - Corey Conners

46 - Si Woo Kim

47 - Cam Davis

48 - Adam Scott

49 - Adam Hadwin

50 - Will Zalatoris

Listed below is the complete field for the signature event:

Ludvig Åberg

Byeong Hun An

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Russell Henley

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Højgaard

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Chase Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Matt Kuchar

Luke List

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Rory McIlroy

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Will Zalatoris

More details on the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational 2024, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.