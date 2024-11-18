5 big-name golfers who have to perform at the RSM Classic to keep their 2025 PGA Tour card ft. Zach Johnson

Many PGA Tour golfers are currently hanging in the balance as the RSM Classic approaches. This tournament is the final chance to earn FedEx Cup points. For some of the players in the field, that means it is the final chance to move into or remain in the window to keep their membership card for the next season. Here's a list of golfers who are currently on the fringe or will likely be without a card in 2025.

Golfers who could lose PGA Tour cards soon

5) Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore has struggled this year (Image via Imagn)

Former five-time PGA Tour winner Ryan Moore has struggled this year, missing a lot of cuts. A T23 finish last week pushed the player into the top 150, which means he might be able to retain his conditional status. Barring a major change or a win this weekend, he's likely to lose his membership card this weekend.

4) Daniel Berger

Daniel Berger is ranked 127th (Image via Imagn)

Daniel Berger has been working his way back from an injury that took two years to recover fully from. In 2024, he showed flashes of the player he once was, but they have been few and far between. That has led to a ranking of 127 right now. If the Tour season ended today, he would not have a membership card next year. He will need to do well and he might need a few players ahead of him to struggle to get into position.

3) Wesley Bryan

Wesley Bryan is ranked 125th right now (Image via Imagn)

Wesley Bryan is currently ranked 125th in the FedEx Cup standings. That means he would be the final player to keep his PGA Tour card in 2025. He unfortunately does not have much margin for error. He is nine points up on the 126th-ranked golfer, 13 ahead of 127th, and 16 ahead of 128th. The golfer can ill afford a rough outing at the RSM Classic if he wants to keep his current placement.

2) Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson is likely to lose his PGA Tour card (Image via Imagn)

One year ago, Zach Johnson was coming off an appearance as the Ryder Cup captain. It was a frustrating and resounding defeat, admittedly, but he was in a prominent spot. Things went downhill from there, as he didn't do very well this season and is currently well outside the bubble. He's ranked 162 now. Barring a shocking turn of events, Johnson will not have his PGA Tour card next year and will have to work his way back up once again.

1) Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen is on the fringe for 2025 (Image via Imagn)

Joel Dahmen has existed on the bubble for a membership card for a while. He is currently ranked 124th, which means he's just inside the cutoff. The cutoff will eventually be 100 and not 125, but for now, Dahmen is safe. If he struggles at the RSM or those behind him, possibly Henrik Norlander or Daniel Berger, earn more points, Dahmen could be on the outside looking in for 2025.

