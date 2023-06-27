5 big name golfers set to miss Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023

The Rocket Mortgage Classic, a PGA Tour event, will be held at the famous Detroit Golf Club from June 29 to July 2. With four days of intense competition and fantastic golfing action, the tournament guarantees to fascinate golf enthusiasts.

With a prize of $8,800,000, the Rocket Mortgage Classic is among the more lucrative events on the PGA Tour schedule. The tournament's prominence is enhanced by the huge prize money, which attracts top-tier professional golfers, who will battle fiercely for both the renowned championship title and a big percentage of the reward pool.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Commitments for next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic include defending champion Tony Finau and World No. 9 Max Homa. Two-time major champions Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa will make their tournament debuts.



However, numerous notable golfers who have become household names in the sport will be missing from the tournament. Despite the tournament's large purse and prestigious position, some well-known golfers have taken the difficult decision to skip it.

Their absence will create a hole on the pitch and frustrate spectators as they will have to wait for another chance to witness these outstanding players in action.

On that note, let's take a look at five notable golfers who are set to miss the upcoming Rocket Mortgage Classic.

5 big names to miss the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Tiger Woods

The legendary Tiger Woods will not be teeing it up this year at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The 47-year-old is currently focused on recovering from an ankle ailment. Woods, famed for his extraordinary achievements and massive fan base, will be sorely missed by both viewers and fellow players.

Rory McIlroy

Noted for his outstanding talent and strong strokes, Rory McIlroy will also be absent from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. McIlroy has taken the difficult choice to withdraw from the tournament for personal reasons. While the specifics of his absence have not been revealed, the golfing community has expressed its support and empathy during this difficult time.

Jon Rahm

Now ranked as one of the best players in the world, Jon Rahm will also miss the tournament. A force to reckon with on the course, Rahm has decided to take a vacation from competitive golf as he looks to put his overall well-being first with some much-deserved time off.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, will also be absent from the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Although the reason behind his absence have not been made public, it is thought that scheduling issues and the need for rest and rehabilitation played a role in his choice to miss the event.

Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele has also withdrawn from the upcoming tournament, and hasn't provided a reason for his decision. Schauffele's aggressive playing style and ability to deal with pressure have made him a tough rival, but fans will have to wait for another chance to see him play. His absence will be felt, as fans eagerly await his return to the competitive golf scene.

The absence of these prominent golfers from the tournament will unquestionably be distressing for spectators. Despite their absence, there will be a wealth of skill on display at the event, which will provide a platform for rising players.

