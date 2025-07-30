5 big-name golfers to watch at the Wyndham Championship 2025 ft. Keegan Bradley

The PGA Tour's next stop is the Wyndham Championship, after the completion of the 3M Open, where Kurt Kitayama won the tournament with 23 under in total. The Wyndham Championship will take place at the Sedgefield Country Club from July 31 to August 3, flaunting a purse of $8.2 million.

The Wyndham Championship will have a field stacked with top-tier golfers for the latest edition, and here's a list of five golfers to watch at the tournament.

5 golfers to watch at the 2025 Wyndham Championship

1) Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley at the Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Keegan Bradley participated in the Wyndham Championship last year and finished at T22 with a total score of 10 under. This year, Bradley won the Travelers Championship with 15 under. Apart from that, he had other top 10 finishes, including a T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii with 13 under, a T5 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational with 7 under, a T7 at the Memorial Tournament with 1 under, and a T8 at the PGA Championship with 4 under.

2) Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth at the Travelers Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth missed the cutline at the 2024 Wyndham Championship after scoring 67 and 71 in the first two rounds of the event. This year, Spieth’s best finishes came at the WM Phoenix Open and the CJ CUP Byron Nelson with a T4 and fourth-place finish after scoring 16 under and 19 under, respectively. He last played at the Open to land at T40.

3) Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama - Source: Imagn

Hideki Matsuyama last played the Wyndham Championship in 2023, and he missed the cutline after scoring 71 and 74 in the first two rounds of the event. This year, the golfer shot the Sentry Tournament with 35 under in total. Followed by five top 20 finishes in 2025, including a T16 at the Sony Open in Hawaii and a T17 at the Truist Championship.

4) Adam Scott

Adam Scott at the 3M Open - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Adam Scott last played at the Wyndham Championship in 2023 and finished at T7 with a 12 under. Scott had four top 20 finishes in the 2025 season, including a T15 at The Sentry with a total score of 21 under, a T19 at the PGA Championship with 2 under, a T12 at the U.S. Open with 6 over, and a T17 at the Genesis Scottish Open with 6 under.

5) Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin at the John Deere Classic - First Round - Source: Imagn

Ben Griffin finished at T7 at the 2024 Wyndham Championship with 12 under. In the 2025 season, his best finish came at the Charles Schwab Challenge with a first place finish after scoring 12 under. He also had a second-place finish at the Memorial Tournament with 6 under.

