The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch is the next stop for the 2024 PGA Tour event. The field boasts a stellar lineup featuring some of the world's top-ranked golfers.

K.H. Lee is among those contending for his third victory at Byron Nelson, and Jordan Spieth will also be competing this week. However, the event will miss some big names, including current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Here are the top five big-name golfers missing from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024.

5 big-name PGA Tour golfers missing from The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler, who has won four tournaments this season, will miss this week's CJ Cup Byron Nelson event. He last played at the RBC Heritage and emerged victorious. He missed last week's Zurich Classic and will also be absent from this week's event.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy, alongside Shane Lowry, clinched victory at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. McIlroy has performed consistently well this PGA Tour season, participating in nine events, securing one victory, and achieving two top-10 finishes. However, he will not tee off at the Byron Nelson.

#3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland has participated in a limited number of tournaments this PGA Tour season. Starting at The Sentry, he finished in 22nd position. Throughout six events, Hovland made the cut in five but failed to do so at the Masters and has not competed since.

Hovland did not have any top-10 finishes so far. His best was recorded at The Genesis Invitational, where he tied for T19 finish.

#4 Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark (Image via Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark, despite an impressive season, will also be absent from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. Clark competed in 10 tournaments this season, winning the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, securing two runner-up positions, and four top-10 finishes.

Clark last played at the RBC Heritage and settled in a tie for third place.

#5 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image via Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay, alongside his best friend Xander Schauffele, competed in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week, finishing in a tie for 23rd place. Cantlay participated in ten events this season, making the cut in all of them, securing two top-10 finishes, and achieving six top-25 finishes.

Patrick Cantlay started the season with a T12 finish at The Sentry and then finished T52 at The American Express. His season's best finish was recorded at RBC Heritage when he tied for T3 with Clark. He finished in T4 at The Genesis Invitational.