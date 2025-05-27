5 big-name PGA Tour stars missing the Memorial Tournament 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy 

The PGA Tour players will tee off at the Memorial Tournament this week. It's one of eight Signature PGA Tour events, meaning it will only feature a field of limited players. The tournament will start with its first round on May 29 and run through the weekend to conclude with the final on Sunday, June 1.

The tournament will feature the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele. However, some big names, such as Rory McIlroy, are missing from the field. The Northern Irish golfer is preparing for the U.S. Open and is not playing this week.

Below are the five golfers who will miss the 2025 Memorial Tournament:

5 big-name PGA Tour stars missing the Memorial Tournament 2025

#1. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy is one of the big names missing from the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The World No. 2 last competed at the PGA Championship and, since then, has skipped last week's Charles Schwab Challenge and will not be playing this week.

This season on the PGA Tour, he has so far competed in a total of nine events and registered wins in three of them. Earlier this season, he had missed two other Signature Events, including The Sentry and the RBC Heritage.

#2. Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen (Image Source: Imagn)

Erik van Rooyen will also not play at the Memorial Tournament. The South African was in the field of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He started the campaign last week with a round of 75, then in the second round carded a 64 to make the cut. However, he again struggled in the third round and shot a 74. With a final round of 65, he settled in T36.

On the PGA Tour in 2025, Van Rooyen has competed in 15 tournaments and had one runner-up finish. He came close to winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but ultimately settled for solo second place.

#3. Adam Svensson

Adam Svensson (Image Source: Imagn)

Canadian golfer Adam Svensson is also missing from the field of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He started his campaign on the PGA Tour at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a T30 finish.

Svensson has so far competed in a total of 16 events but missed the cut in seven of them. He has struggled with his game in most tournaments and will not tee off this week.

#4. Sam Ryder

Sam Ryder (Image Source: Imagn)

Sam Ryder is another name who will not tee off this week at the Memorial Tournament. The American golfer last competed at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he carded four rounds of 69, 70, 72, and 70 and settled in T53.

However, after his outing last week, Ryder will not play this week. Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, he has played in 14 events and made the cut in 12. He has recorded five finishes in the top 25.

#5. Nico Echavarria

Nico Echavarria (Image Source: Imagn)

Nico Echavarria is another name missing from the field of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. On the PGA Tour in 2025, he started the season at The Sentry and then came close to a win at the Sony Open in Hawaii but lost in a playoff and settled for second place.

Echavarria has competed in a total of 15 events this season and made the cut in 11 of them. Last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he settled in T59.

