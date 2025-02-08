5 big-name players who made the cut at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open ft. Scottie Scheffler

Following the conclusion of the second round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, a cut was imposed at 2-under par. In the field of 130 professional golfers and two amateurs, 77 professionals made the cut after 36 holes.

Players at the Phoenix Open are going head-to-head to compete for a slice of the whopping $9.2 million prize purse and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Here's a look at five world-class golfers who made the cut at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open (via PGA Tour):

#1. Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler, 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler carded in rounds of two-under par 69 and 5-under par 66 to total 7-under par through two rounds of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open. The World No. 1 was tied for 12th place going into the weekend with Adam Schenk and four other players.

Playing in his second tournament back after recovering from a hand surgery, Scheffler had a difficult first round with three bogeys and one double bogey on the par 3 12th hole of TPC Scottsdale. However, he fought back with three birdies and two eagles. Scheffler's round on Friday saw 13 pars and five birdies.

#2. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth, 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

Jordan Spieth is in contention at the 2025 Phoenix Open. Coming fresh out of a successful wrist surgery, the American golfer is tied for fourth place with a 36-hole score of 9-under par.

The PGA Tour superstar carded in a 3-under par 68 opening round score at TPC Scottsdale. Spieth followed it up with a stellar 6-under par 65 bogey-free round on Friday. He carded in two birdies and two eagles. According to the PGA Tour, Jordan Spieth has +1000 odds to win the tournament.

#3. Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas, 2025 Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

Justin Thomas was tied for seventh place at the 2025 Phoenix Open after Round 2 with an 8-under par total score. The 31-year-old carded in a stunning five-under par 66 opening round score comprised of one bogey and six birdies.

Thomas followed it up with a three-under par 68 round on Friday. The golfer has odds of +900 to win the event and shared the seventh place on the leaderboard with four other players.

#4. Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia, 2025 Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

Akshay Bhatia concluded his second round tied for 18th place at the 2025 WM Phoenix Open with Min Woo Lee, Matthieu Pavon, and eight other players. The rising PGA Tour star recorded a five-under par 66 opening round at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday.

Bhatia followed it up with a one under par 70 round on Friday. Eager to earn his third victory on the PGA Tour, the 23-year-old has odds of +8000 to win the tournament.

#5. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama, 2025 WM Phoenix Open (Image via Getty)

Hideki Matsuyama barely managed to make the cut at the 2025 Phoenix Open. With the cut-line set at 2-under par, the Japanese golfer totalled 2-under par through 36 holes.

Having won the PGA Tour's season-opening Sentry Tournament, Matsuyama has odds of +40,000 to win this week's event. He carded in an opening round of one-under par 70 on Thursday. The round started off fairly well with no bogeys and three birdies in the front nine. However, he encountered four bogeys on the back nine.

Matsuyama matched his one-under par 70 score on the second day of the tournament. Having been three-under par through 16 holes, he ended his round with bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes.

