5 big-name players to watch out for at the Valero Texas Open 2025 ft. Ludvig Aberg

The next stop for the PGA Tour players ahead of the Masters is the Valero Texas Open 2025. The tournament is scheduled to start with its first round on Thursday, April 3. It's a four-day event featuring a full-size field, including the likes of Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama.

It's a regular PGA Tour event, which will wrap up with its finale on Sunday, April 6, at TPC San Antonio Oaks Course, and below are five golfers to watch at the tournament.

#1 Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg (Image Source: Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg is playing this week on the PGA Tour. The Swedish golfer has been pretty impressive on the PGA Tour this season and is finally playing the Valero Texas Open ahead of the Masters. He had won the Genesis Invitational in February and had some decent finishes this season including T5 at The Sentry.

#2 Akshay Bhatia

Akshay Bhatia (Image Source: Imagn)

Akshay Bhatia is playing this week after a break for the last few weeks. He last competed at the Players Championship, where he played the four rounds of 67, 66, 75, and 70 and settled in T3 place. He has since been on a break.

The American golfer has played in a total of seven events on the PGA Tour in 2025 and had some remarkable finishes such as ninth at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

#3 Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland (Image Source: Imagn)

Gary Woodland will also be playing this week at the Valero Texas Open. In his last outing at the Texas Children's Houston Open, the American was phenomenal with his game. He played the rounds of 69, 64, 66, and 62 to settle in the T2 position, and after his impressive performance, he will return to the Tour this week again.

Woodland had mixed performances this season. Out of the eight tournaments he played on the PGA Tour, he has missed the cut in three while having one runner-up finish.

#4 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth (Image Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth is another big name playing at the Valero Texas Open. The PGA Tour pro started the campaign on the circuit in 2025 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and has recorded some amazing finishes on the circuit. He settled in T9 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and T4 at the WM Phoenix Open.

#5 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Another big name playing at the Valero Texas Open this week is Hideki Matsuyama. The Japanese golfer started the season with a victory at the season-opener, The Sentry. He has so far played in eight tournaments and had one finish in the top 10, aside from his victory in Hawaii.

However, in his last outing at the Players Championship, he missed the cut.

