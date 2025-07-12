5 big names who missed the cut at the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Ft. Collin Morikawa and Joel Dahmen

The 2025 Genesis Scottish Open heads into the weekend with Chris Gotterup leading the field at 11-under after Friday’s round. Harry Hall sits two shots back in solo second, while Matt Fitzpatrick, Marco Penge, and Ludvig Åberg are tied for third at 8-under. Meanwhile, defending champion Robert MacIntyre narrowly made the cut, finishing right on the number. However, several notable names weren’t as fortunate.

This year’s cut at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland, was set at 1-under par under the PGA Tour rule that advances the low 65 and ties. Compared to last year’s 3-under cut, scoring proved slightly tougher. A total of 16 players scraped through right on the number, including MacIntyre, Justin Thomas, Padraig Harrington, Corey Conners, Daniel Berger, Si Woo Kim, and Ben An.

However, some big stars fell short and won’t be teeing it up on Saturday.

Players who missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open

1. Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa failed to make the weekend at the Genesis Scottish Open after rounds of 68 and 76 left him at 4-over-par. His opening round showed promise with three birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle, putting him at 2-under. But Friday was a struggle as he made just one birdie on the 9th, alongside seven bogeys, closing with a 6-over 76. Morikawa, currently ranked No. 5 in the OWGR, had finished T4 here last year with a score of 14-under.

2. Joel Dahmen

Joel Dahmen missed the cut after posting 72 (+2) on Thursday and 71 (+1) on Friday to finish 3-over-par. His second round included four birdies, three bogeys, and a costly double bogey. This marks Dahmen’s 12th missed cut of the season out of 19 events played so far.

3. J.J. Spaun

J.J. Spaun during a pre-tournament conference at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025 - Source: Getty

2025 U.S. Open winner J.J. Spaun struggled in Scotland, opening with an even-par round before carding a 2-over 72 on Friday. Three bogeys and a lone birdie saw him finish 2-over for the tournament, missing the cut. It’s Spaun’s third missed cut of the season, though he’s had a consistent year overall.

4. Aldrich Potgieter

Aldrich Potgieter finished 2-over-par to miss the cut. After an even-par 70 on Thursday, his second round included three bogeys and a birdie for another 72 (+2). This was Potgieter’s 16th start of the season and his 10th missed cut. Notably, he won the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this year with a 22-under total.

5. Denny McCarthy

Denny McCarthy at the John Deere Classic - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Denny McCarthy posted rounds of 72 (+2) and 71 (+1) to miss the cut at 3-over-par. The Genesis Scottish Open was McCarthy’s 18th start of the season and his first missed cut. He had entered the week off a strong T11 finish at the John Deere Classic.

