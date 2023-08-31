5 big names who missed out on Stacy Lewis' Team USA for Solheim Cup 2023

Stacy Lewis just announced her three wildacrd picks for the Solheim Cup. These are Angel Yin, Ally Ewing, and Cheyenne Knight. Here is the team that will be teeing off against Europe in the beautiful Andalucia, Spain, three weeks from now.

The team is a mixture of experienced goflers like Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda & those who are going to debut for USA at Finca Cortesin such as Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, and Allisen Corpuz. However, there are quite a few who couldn't make the cut for this season.

Here are the ones who missed out for Solheim Cup 2023

Jessica Korda

Jessica Korda at Cognizant Founders Cup (image via Getty)

Older sister of the world number 2 (Nelly Korda), Jessica announced that she would not be playing for an indefinite amount of time due to a back injury this year.

This hampered her chances to be selected to tee off at Finca Cortesin. With 9 top-ten finishes in majors across her career, the elder Korda sister would sure have been an experienced addition to Lewis' squad.

Lizette Salas

Lizette Salas at KPMG Women's PGA Championship (image via Getty)

Salas has been part of the squad for the last five Solheim Cup clashes, ending her streak of playing for the USA squad this year. She has had a rough year in 2023 as her top finish is just a T13 at the DIO Implant LA Series. The Solheim Cup will be taking place without her for the first time in a decade.

Marina Alex

Marina ALex at the CPKC Women's Open (image via Getty)

After Marina won the Palos Verdes Championship in 2022, she must have fancied her chances at qualifying for the team. However, she is 15th on the Solheim Cup standings and way down the list in the World Rankings.

She also has had a subpar running the past few months, not making the starts of four of the last five tournaments in the LPGA Tour. Thus, her chances of making the team became slim to none.

Alison Lee

Alison Lee at the Evian Championship (image via Getty)

Alison Lee was only three places below the automatic qualifying cutoff in the Solheim Cup standings. She was also 12 places behind Rose Zhang in the world rankings - this meant that she had to rely on one of the wildacrad spots to represent team USA in Andalucia, Spain.

Ryann O'Toole

Ryann O'Toole at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational (image via Getty)

O'Toole has been undefeated at the Solheim Cupn with her 2-0-2 record in 2011, but hasn't had a chance to build on that ever since. She has had quite a few high points during the qualifying period with four top ten finishes. However, her form has been inconsistent and her score was not high enough in the rankings to gain an automatic selection.