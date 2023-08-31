Team USA's lineup for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain revealed    

Solheim Cup is taking place in Andalucia, Spain in about a month. Both teams, USA and Europe have finalised their playing twelve. American captain, Stacy Lewis finalised the squad on Monday, while the European captain Suzann Pettersen announced her picks last week.

Team USA consists of the top seven players of the US Solheim Cup standings. Additionally, there are three captian's pick that were announced two days ago. Lets take a look a the final team for America for the Solheim Cup:

Meet the 12 American players teeing off in Andalucia, Spain

Lilia Vu

Lilia Vu at the Evian Championship (image via Getty)

The world number one, per the Women's World Ranking, is debuting at Solheim Cup this year. A two-time major winner, at the top of the US Solheim Cup standings, she is in great form. This is even more impressive as she just won the AIG Women's Open last month.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda at the CPKC Women's Open (image vua Getty)

Currently second in the world, Nelly Korda will be playing her third Solheim Cup. An Olympic gold medallist and winner of the Women's PGA Championship in 2021, Korda has competed in the Solheim Cup twice before. She played in 209 and 2021, along with her sister Jessica Korda.

Allisen Corpuz

Allisen Corpuz at the Women's Scottish Open (image via Getty)

Winner of the 2023 US Women's Open, the major is her first LPGA Tour win ever. She will be debuting at the Solheim Cup and is alreaddy in the top 10 of the Women's World Ranking.

Megan Khang

Megan Khang at the CPKC Women's Open (image via Getty)

Winner of the recently concluded CPKC Women's Open, and top 30 in the world, Khang is going to play for team USA for the third time in a row at Andalucia. She is the first player at the LPGA Tour to be of Hmong and Laotian descent.

Jennifer Kupcho

Jennifer Kupcho at the CPKC Women's Open (image via Getty)

Slotting in right under Khang in the Women's World Rankings, Jennifer is the fifth person of the Team USA squad. A major winner of her own right, Jennifer is going to play at Solheim Cup for the second time after the 2021 season where she score 2.5 points.

Danielle Kang

Danielle Kang at the CPKC Women's Open (image via Getty)

Danielle is going to play in her fourth Solheim Cup in a row. She is rounding off the top 30 of the current Women's World Rankings. Two-time winner of the US Women's Amateur's and the 2017 PGA Women's Championship, she is a formidable player to have in the USA squad.

Andrea Lee

Andrea Lee at the Women's Open (image via Getty)

Andrea Lee spent a total of 17 weeks as world number one in World Amateur Golf rankings in 2019. She is the final player to be qualified via the US Solheim Cup standings is going to be debuting at the Solheim Cup this year. With wins in both the LPGA Tour and Epson Tour, she is definitely someone to look out for.

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Qualified in the squad via the Women's World Ranking, ranked 21st in the world, Thompson is a veteran when it comes to Solheim Cup. She is going to be part of the US squad for the sixth time in a row.

A golf phemon when she first burst onto the scene, she won the Navistar Classic at the age of 16! The major winner is surely one of the most experienced member of the team.

Rose Zhang

Rose Zhang at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Zhang turned professional only this year and is placed 31 in the Women's World Rankings. This ranking qualifies her as the final pre-decided player in the Team USA squad. She has already won her LPGA Tournament, the Mizuho Americas Open and will be debuting at Spain in the next three weeks.

Angel Yin

Angel Yin at the U.S. Women's Open (image via Getty)

Picked by the team USA captain, Stacy Lewis, the 32nd ranked golfer will be playing in her 3rd Solheim Cupn this September. Placing second in this year's Chevron Championship and top ten at the British Open, she is a great pick by the captain and an obvious addition to the squad.

Ally Ewing

Ally Ewing at the AIG Women's Open (image via Getty)

Ally is going to be part of the squad for the third time in a row. Ranked 34 on the Women's World Rankings list, she was picked by the captain to represent USA at Spain. She has won the LPGA Match Play Championship in 2020.

Cheyenne Knight

Cheyenne Knight at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational (image via Getty)

Rounding out the entire squad, Knight is going to be debuting for the Solheim Cup at Andalucia. Having won the recent Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitiational, Knight will be expected to perform at a similar level for her country.