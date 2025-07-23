5 big names to watch out for at the 2025 3M Open ft. Tony Finau

Post the final Major of the season, the PGA Tour returns to the United States with the seventh edition of the 3M Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place from July 24 to 27 at the TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The 2025 edition of 3M Open will hold a purse of $8,400,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points.

Top-ranked players like Rory McIlroy, 2025 Open champion Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, among others, will be missing from the field. Whereas players like Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, and others will be headlining the PGA Tour event this week. Defending champion Jhonattan Vegas, who sealed the victory last year with a 17-under par 267, will look to retain his title this week.

Here are the five big names to watch out for at the 2025 3M Open ft. Tony Finau

1) Tony Finau

Tony Finau at the 2024 3M Open - Source: Getty

Six-time PGA Tour winner will be making his 18th start this season at TPC Twin Cities. Tony Finau, who won the event in 2022 with a 17-under par final score, will look to contend for the trophy yet again. Last year he finished in a seven-way tie for 12th. At the 153rd Open, Finau shared the 56th position with Jhonattan Vegas and Phil Mickelson.

2) Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler at the 2021 3M Open - Source: Getty

With decent outcomes in his past two appearances, Rickie Fowler aims to build on his performance in Minnesota this week. Fowler last played the tournament in 2022, when he finished at T38. He closed the Open with an 8-under par 276 and also carded the most birdies alongside Scottie Scheffler and Harry Hall at Royal Portrush.

3) Adam Scott

Adam Scott at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Adam Scott will be making his first appearance at the Minnesota event this year. The 44-year-old was one of the big names to miss the cut at the Open. Scott has had a decent season overall with only three missed cuts out of 15 events played and five Top 25 finishes.

4) Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark at the 2022 3M Open - Source: Getty

Wyndham Clark carries excellent momentum from the Open as he finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with an 11-under par 273. Clark last played the 3M Open in 2022 when he finished at T38 after scoring a 3-under par final score. He has had an average season with mixed outcomes, but has boosted his performance in the last couple of appearances.

5) Haotong Li

Haotong Li at The 153rd Open - Source: Getty

Haotong Li had to settle for a tie for fourth at the Open despite being in strong contention throughout and holding the joint lead at the end of the first round. Li will be playing his first edition of the Minnesota event this week. He will be making his third appearance on the PGA Tour this season.

