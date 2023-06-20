5 big names to watch out for at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship for 2023 will get underway on Wednesday, June 21. The massive field is full of stars, including 19 of the top 20 on the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking. There are plenty of excellent athletes in top form coming into this weekend, but only one can come away victorious.

The prize purse is $9 million, with the winner taking home $1.5 million for themself. There's a good reason to play well this weekend and here are five golfers very likely to do just that.

Five stars to watch out for during the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2023

5) Hyo Joo Kim

Can Hyo Joo Kim win the PGA Championship?

Hyo Joo Kim is the seventh-ranked golfer in the world and has three straight top-10s in this championship, with a T7 in 2019, a T3 in 2021 and lastly, a T5 in 2022.

She also has 10 top-10 finishes at majors to go along with eight top-20 finishes in nine starts in 2023 and arrives at Baltusrol this weekend with back-to-back top-five placements. She's been in top form and is looking for her second win at a major, with her first coming at Evian in 2014.

4) Atthaya Thitikul

So far this season, Atthaya Thitikul has the most top-10s on tour in 2023 with seven in nine starts. She has struggled in the final rounds of her showings, though, so it will be interesting to see if she fades down the stretch or is able to finish strong.

The World No. 6 golfer is in search of her first-ever major, so she's going to need to play well at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

3) Lydia Ko

Lydia Ko has slipped to No. 3 overall in the world rankings, but she's still easily one of the best golfers out there. She's in search of her third major title, and she's a win here away from entering the LPGA Hall of Fame.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship doesn't need more drama, but this could certainly make for an interesting weekend.

2) Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda is one to watch at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda is ranked second in the entire world this season. She's bounced back and forth between that spot and the number one spot, so she'll be looking to regain the top of the leaderboard.

She's received praise from LPGA and PGA stars alike, so she's a talent worth watching this weekend. She comes in 0.68 points behind the Rolex number one spot, so she can potentially usurp the crown with a good performance.

1) Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko is the world's number one women golfer.

She's the number one player in the world for a reason, so all eyes will be on Jin Young Ko this weekend. She's searching for her third major win in her career, so she's on the brink of a milestone.

Jin Young Ko has only placed as well as T11 in the 2018 version of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, so she's anxious to showcase her skills at this particular event.

