Despite missing out on her second major, Nelly Korda returns to world number 1

Nelly Korda came into the weekend searching for her second major title on the LPGA Tour. She had to settle for a third-place finish in the Chevron Championship as she came up one stroke short at nine under par. However, she did make her return to the World No. 1 position in the rankings.

Korda nailed a clutch birdie in the final round to ensure she was alone in third place, but was unable to secure a higher finish. Her performance was enough to vault her past Lydia Ko on the rankings leaderboard.

LPGA @LPGA



moves into solo third with an eagle on the 72nd hole



Watch the finish now on NBC! Finishing in style! @NellyKorda moves into solo third with an eagle on the 72nd holeWatch the finish now on NBC! Finishing in style! 💥@NellyKorda moves into solo third with an eagle on the 72nd holeWatch the finish now on NBC! https://t.co/5lenA6t6h4

About her return to the World No. 1 position, Korda said:

"Yeah, I mean, amazing. It would have been obviously very nice to win the Major, as well, but I think being World No.1 is very rewarding. All my hard work has paid off, and hopefully continue building, but the No. 1 ranking keeps bouncing back and forth, back and forth."

Korda has come up short in many majors since winning her first at the KPMG PGA Women's Championship in 2021. At the Chevron Championship, she finished behind Lilia Vu and Angel Yin.

The next LPGA Tour major championship will be the 2023 KPMG PGA Women's Championship in New Jersey from June 22 to 25.

Here are the current top 10 ranked women's golfers:

Nelly Korda Lydia Ko Jin Young Ko Lilia Vu Atthaya Thitikul Minjee Lee Lexi Thompson Brooke M. Henderson Celine Boutier Georgia Hall

Ko missed the cut at the Chevron Championship, which allowed Nelly Korda to overtake her in the standings.

Nelly Korda admitted that she obsessively works on her swing

Nelly Korda has received praise from most of the golf world over the years for her incredible performances on the LPGA Tour. As evidenced by her ascent to world number one, she is one of the best golfers in the world.

However, Korda knows that her game isn't perfect and obsessively works on her swing. She said:

“I don’t think that I’ve had my best stuff yet. So hopefully I can continue working on my game and peak in the right moments. So many videos on my phone. It’s disgusting. I have one of those tripods, do it myself. If people knew how many swing videos I had on my phone and if I had to ask my dad to video that many swings, he would boycott every one of my practices.”

Korda added that people have advised her to relax with the incessant video taking. She said:

“I go through a practice session and I’ll probably video maybe 20 or 30 until I really like it. But I’ve been told that I need to stop, or I just need to delete them all and keep the one I want.”

Poll : 0 votes