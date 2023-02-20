Lydia Ko close to stunning prize money achievement after Saudi International triumph

Lydia Ko is nearing a milestone in her young but iconic career. The 25-year-old golf star is nearing the NZ$30m mark for her entire career after winning the Saudi Ladies International. Winning there earned her a NZ$1.185m (or $750,000 USD) increase.

Ko has earned $16,695,357 USD in just 205 events on the LPGA Tour since 2014. She will try to increase that even further in Thailand later this week to kick off the 2023 LPGA season. With a few more wins, she can easily top the NZ$30 million mark for her career, which is an exceptional milestone for someone so young.

She is already fifth all-time on the LPGA Tour’s prize money list and is within shouting distance of the all-time leader. Annika Sorenstam tops the all-time list with $22,583,693 USD earned.

Lydia Ko discussed her recent performance and her win (via New Zealand Herald):

“A lot of great things happening, especially in the last few months again and again. You don’t know if this is real or not, but I’ve been trying to enjoy being out on the golf course."

She continued:

“I’m playing with the world’s best. The field this week was really good, so I knew it was going to be a challenge. And the first one of the year, it’s really hard because you don’t have anything to base yourself off. You don’t know if you’re going to play well or bad.

Overall, she was pleased with her performance:

“But the start definitely helped, and I think I stayed really patient and I was not as nervous as I thought I would be, which is definitely good.”

Lydia Ko will hope to continue her reign atop the world leaderboard with an excellent 2023 season.

Nelly Korda looking forward to competing with Lydia Ko once more

Lydia Ko leads all golfers in rank worldwide. Just behind her, though, is Nelly Korda. The Bradenton, Florida, native is already looking forward to going head-to-head with Ko: (via LPGA):

“The build-up to The Chevron Championship is always unique as it’s the first major of our season and eight long months since we last had the chance to compete for a major title. After The Chevron Championship, the season is pretty packed and the majors seem to come thick and fast so, being the first one makes it a huge focus for us all."

She continued:

"I am really looking forward to getting my first look at Carlton Woods and to seeing everything that Chevron has put in place for the new era of this historic major Championship.”

Korda struggled with injury last year, so this year is a chance for her to really stake her claim as one of the best golfers in the world. Lydia Ko poses a threat, but Korda is ready to try and usurp the crown:

“Missing out last year was so tough so I am definitely excited to be playing this year. I am really looking forward to this season and the first major in April at The Chevron Championship and, hopefully, a really strong major season."

The two will continue their competition in Thailand on February 23.

