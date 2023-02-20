“It’s definitely changed my life for the better”: Thorbjorn Oleson reveals the reason for change in his fortunes

Thorbjorn Oleson has been a revelation this season. The golfer from Denmark won the Thailand Classic and broke into the top five in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai rankings.
Oleson has been incredible this season, and believes he might have found a secret influencer for that.
Oleson said via ANI News:
"[The win in Thailand] is very special. The one at the British Masters was incredible, with my family and a long time since the last one. But equally this one, all the hard work, the sacrifice for my wife. It's really nice."
Oleson revealed what he believes has been paramount to his golf success:
"Being a father definitely keeps your mind off golf and keeps you busy at home. Before that I could do my own thing, now I have to look after the kids. It's been fantastic. My partner is very good and does a lot of stuff. It's definitely changed my life for the better."
Being a father is life-changing, but it's also apparently game-changing. For Thorbjorn Oleson, it's been good for resetting and giving him a new perspective. He's not too worried about the game of golf when he has a little one to attend to.
Ironically, that has allowed him to play more freely and may genuinely be what has pushed him into this newfound success. Hopefully, he can continue this success even after his "new father" status wears off.
Who is in the Indian Open with Thorbjorn Oleson?
Though there are no top 50 ranked players in the field, the Indian Open should be a hotly contested event. Here's the full field, including Thorbjorn Oleson:
- Derek Ackerman
- Veer Ahlawat
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Honey Baisoya
- Sachin Baisoya
- Matthew Baldwin
- Aadil Bedi
- Oliver Bekker
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Jorge Campillo
- Abhijit Singh Chadha
- Yashas Chandra
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Angad Cheema
- S Chikkarangappa
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Jens Fahrbring
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Daniel Gale
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jamal Hossain
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Gary Hurley
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Khalin H Joshi
- Shiv Kapur
- Kshitij Naveed Kaul
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Rashid Khan
- Shamim Khan
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Abhinav Lohan
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Udayan Mane
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- Varun Parikh
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Mithun Perera
- Garrick Porteous
- Anthony Quayle
- Jyoti Randhawa
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Freddy Schott
- Sandy Scott
- Akshay Sharma
- Kartik Sharma
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Dhruv Sheoran
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Anant Singh Ahlawat
- Yuvraj Singh
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- N Thangaraja
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Sandeep Yadav
The event will be held from February 23 through 26th. Right now, Thorbjorn Oleson will have his work cut out for him if he's to continue his success as he is a co-favorite with Nicolai Hojgaard. Both golfers are +1000 to win.
Keep an eye on Robert MacIntyre, who is 12 to one to win it all, too.