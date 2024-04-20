5 big players who missed the cut at the Chevron Championship

We are two rounds into the Chevron Championship, yet some great players have failed to make the cut. From champions to Solheim Cup winners, several names did not make it through the weekend.

The scores have not been particularly low, as Jin Hee Im and Atthaya Thitkul are making their way. Nelly Korda is just a stroke behind as she targets her second Major on the LPGA Tour.

"Majors, ain’t minor. Yeah, last year I mean, all the majors, they always play tough. There is a reason they’re called major championships at prestigious venues. These venues in particular really challenge all parts of one’s game," said Rose Zhang as quoted by Golf.com.

Who has missed the cut at the Chevron Championship 2024?

1. Celine Boutier

The winner of the 2023 Evian Championship, Celine Boutier, shot three birdies in two rounds. A double and two bogeys at the finish cost her a spot in the weekend on Friday, leaving her at 4-over.

2. Minjee Lee

The current World No. 5 and a two-time Major winner, Minjee Lee, also failed to make the cut and missed out. One birdie in round two condemned her to failure at the Chevron Championship.

Expand Tweet

3. Jin Young Ko

The former World No. 1 shot 76-71. But four bogeys and a double bogey in the first round spoiled her chances. She missed out by a single shot.

4. Hyo Joo Kim

Hyo-Joo Kim set a record of not missing a cut since 2022. But the World No. 1's nine bogeys and two double bogeys cost her dearly.

5. Megan Khang

Megan Khang, one of the champions of the Solheim Cup, shot 76-71 but a birdie-less round one put paid to her chances.

In addition, the 2023 European team members, Leona Maguire and Emily Kristine Pederson, also battled throughout the first two days in Texas at the Chevron Championship. Rose Zhang made a finish at 5-over after rounds of 74 and 75 and shot a single birdie on Friday.

Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson of the Solheim Cup also failed to make the cut. Former Open champion Ashleigh Buhai hit a 2 under par 70 in round two. But an 11-over round of 83 on the first day ended her chances of making it to the weekend.

Yani Tseng, the five-time Major champion, made a finish with one of the highest scores at 156 after consecutive 78s. Meanwhile, Angel Yin withdrew after the first round of the Chevron Championship.