5 big storylines to follow in Netflix’s Full Swing season 3 ft. Scottie Scheffler's arrest

The golf world has set eyes on Netflix’s Full Swing for the third season. The ‘Full Swing’ is a documentary series that covers a range of topics on men's professional golf. It gives a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, interviews, exclusives on majors, and several other topics.

Ad

Season three also includes backstage scenes from the Happy Gilmore 2 and it also revealed the golfers who were cast in the film. The season also included snippets of the 2024 Masters and there were several more storylines to follow in the new ‘Full Swing' season. Here's the list of top five storylines:

Five big storylines in Netflix’s Full Swing

#1. Scottie Scheffler's arrest

Scottie Scheffler - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler got arrested last season before the PGA Championship as a pedestrian was hit and killed on the same morning at the entrance of the Valhalla Golf Club. Scheffler faced second-degree assault and third-degree criminal charges for reckless driving but later, it was discovered that the vendor was struck by a shuttle bus and the charges were put down against the World No. 1.

Ad

Trending

In Netflix's Full Swing, the matter surfaced again and Scheffler had a say about the matter. His words were:

“I was freaking out because I went from driving into the golf course to a jail cell. I still don’t really know how that happened, exactly.”

#2. Rory McIlroy's exit from the US Open

Rory McIlroy- Source: Imagn

After Rory McIlroy bogeyed the final hole, he knew only Bryson DeChambeau repeating the same thing would keep his US Open hopes alive. But, luck didn't favor the Irishman and DeChambeau parred the last hole to win the PGA Championship title. McIlroy kept staring at the scoring board as long as DeChambeau made the final putt. Following that, he exited the venue accompanied by his caddie Harry Diamond, without talking to anyone. Finally, McIlroy opened up about it in the latest episode of Netflix's Full Swing and said:

Ad

“I didn’t want to speak to anyone, didn’t want to see anyone…I just wanted to get on the plane and go home…As crushing as a defeat that I have had, it was probably the toughest finish to a tournament I’ve ever had. So I did everyone a favour by getting out of there.”

Ad

#3. Gary Woodland’s comeback from brain surgery

Gary Woodland - Source: Imagn

Netflix's Full Swing also gives a glimpse of Gary Woodland's brain surgery after he was diagnosed with a tumor on the fear center of his brain and it gave him frights of death. The surgery took place on September 2023 and a lesion was removed from his brain. Following this, Woodland strived through the situation to return to normal life and recently, he also received the PGA Tour Courage Award.

Ad

#4. Neal Shipley received love in the golf world

Neal Shipley - Source: Imagn Justin Rose - Source: Imagn

Neal Shipley turned pro from his amateur status in the middle of the last year and with his astounding performance the golfer won the hearts of many. Shipley had three top 20 finishes on the PGA Tour last year including a T20 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, a T6 at the ISCO Championship, and a T13 at the Procore Championship. Shipley’s growth has been shown in Netflix's Full Swing and in some instances, he was seen showing off his calligraphy on Masters' invitation.

Ad

#5. Amanda Balionis calls PGA Tour golfer Min Woo Lee a GenZ

Amanda Balionis - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis shared in Netflix's Full Swing that Min Woo Lee was unconventional as compared to most of the golfers as Lee was light-hearted by nature and didn't possess the typical golfer attributes like being quiet and conservative. Her words were:

Ad

"I think Min Woo Lee is every Gen Z’er. So he is so much more relatable than maybe what most people think of when they think of a professional golfer - conservative, quiet, introverted. Min Woo Lee is not that guy, and fans have absolutely fallen in love with this kid."

She also shared how the golf world awaited a breakthrough from Lee to watch him get to a higher level in the golf industry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback