LIV Golf League is almost close to finishing its second season successfully. They are currently at the Trump National Doral in Miami for the final event that will crown the Champion Team of the season.

The breakaway series, which started back in June 2022, signed some top stars, including the likes of six-time major winner Phil Mickelson, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, and European stalwarts like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, and Henrik Stenson.

Now, after LIV Golf's new relegation rules, their roster seems to change quite a bit after their next qualifying school event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club later this December.

On that note, we will take a look at some top PGA Tour stars who were rumored at some point in time to join the breakaway series.

Who are the top five PGA Tour stars who've been linked to join LIV Golf in the past?

Below are the names of the top golfers who were reportedly offered to join the breakaway series in the past:

#5 Hideki Matsuyama

The 2021 Masters champion was reportedly offered a huge package to join the LIV Golf before its inception in June 2022. Some reports claimed that Hideki Matsuyama was offered a $400,000,000 deal.

However, the golfer turned down the offer, and before the Zozo Championship 2022, he bashed all the rumors of him joining the breakaway series.

#4 Xander Schauffle

Before the 2023 season of the breakaway series, Olympic medalist Xander Schauffele was rumored to join the league. It was widely reported that he might take the mantle of Torque GC's captain.

Sometime in November 2022, Xander Schauffele was on an episode of the No Laying Up podcast, where he cleared all the rumors about him joining LIV Golf. Schauffele also acknowledged the fact that he was going to stay loyal to the PGA Tour.

#3 Patrick Cantlay

Just like his best friend Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay was also rumored to join the league before their 2023 season. As per a few reports and Alan Shipnuck's recent book, he was offered a whopping $75,000,000 to join the LIV Golf League.

However, the golfer rejected the offer and kept on playing on the PGA Tour.

#2 Jordan Spieth

The three-time major winner was reported to have received a $125,000,000 offer from the League to join them before inception in 2022. It was speculated that his superstar status also had the negotiations go as high as Dustin Johnson's $150 million mark.

However, Jordan Spieth decided to continue playing on the PGA Tour.

#1 Jon Rahm

The 2023 Masters champion's name was all in the headlines when a few reports suggested he was in "advanced discussion" with LIV Golf. He was reportedly offered around $200 to $300 million, which eventually went as high as $400 million after he won the major at Augusta National.

However, Jon Rahm bashed all the rumors about him joining the League and continued to be an integral part of the PGA Tour. He was even seen at the Ryder Cup 2023 where he helped the European team lift the Cup.