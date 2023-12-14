5 famous father-son duos in golf feat. Tiger and Charlie Woods and more

Tiger Woods and son Charlie Woods will make a memorable comeback at the 2023 PNC Championship set to take place between December 14 - 17 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. The PNC Championship is an interesting event that will feature 20 professional golfers teeing it off with their family members.

Tiger and Charlie Woods will share the spotlight as a father-son duo, however, they're not the only famous father-son duo to play professional golf. Below, we take a look at 5 famous father-son duos in professional golf history.

5 famous father-son duos in golf featuring Tiger and Charlie Woods

1. Vijay and Qass Singh

Vijay and Qass Singh (Image via Getty)

Veteran golfer Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh are the defending champions of the PNC Championship. The duo defeated Team Daly by a 2-stroke lead in the 2022 edition of the tournament. Interestingly, the duo has been around for a long time and managed to win the tournament on their 16th try. Vijay Singh also reportedly confessed that the 2022 PNC Championship win was the best win of his career. For reference, the Fijian golfer has won multiple Majors, the Masters in 2000 and the PGA Championship twice (1998, 2004).

2. Jack and Gary Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Nicklaus (Image via Bleacher Report)

Jack Nicklaus is undoubtedly one of the greatest golfers in history. The legendary golfer holds the record for most Major wins (18), 3 more than Tiger Woods. Jack Nicklaus' son Gary also had a stint with professional golf and performed exceptionally in different phases. Gary Nicklaus started his journey playing in smaller tours but soon found his way to the PGA Tour, where he played from 2000 - 2003. Gary eventually returned to the Tour in 2019 to play in the PGA Tour Champions circuit.

3. Jay and Bill Haas

Jay and Bill Haas (Image via Golf Digest)

Jay Haas established an exceptional legacy in professional golf. He won 9 times on the PGA Tour and also made 3 Ryder Cup appearances for Team USA. Interestingly, his son Bill Haas tried to keep up with him and secured 6 PGA Tour victories while also making the Presidents Cup team in 2011. However, Bill didn't make an appearance at the Ryder Cup. Bill Haas' greatest achievement was winning the season-ending Tour Championship in 2011.

4. Jack Burke Sr. and Jack Burke Jr.

Jack Burke Sr and Jack Burke Jr (Image via Texas Golf Hall of Fame)

Unlike the duo mentioned above, Jack Burke Jr. was the strongest link in this father-son duo. Burke Sr. only had one PGA Tour victory throughout his career. On the other hand, Jack Burke Jr. is a Golf Hall of Famer and amassed 16 wins on the PGA Tour. Burke Jr. also has 2 Major victories (the Masters and the PGA Championship) and made five consecutive Ryder Cup appearances for Team USA. Additionally, Burke Jr. also captained the US Ryder Cup team in 1957.

5. Tiger and Charlie Woods

Tiger and Charlie Woods (Image via Getty)

The most famous father-son duo on the list consists of one of the greatest golfers of all time and a young prodigy expected to challenge his father's greatness. With 15 Majors to his name, Tiger Woods is widely considered to be the best golfer of his generation.

Tiger and Charlie Woods share a decent partnership on the course and were even runner-ups at the 2021 PNC Championship. However, Charlie at just 14 years old has been making waves in high school golf tournaments. Tiger Woods will look to build on his performance at the Hero World Challenge and win the 2023 PNC Championship.