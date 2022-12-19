How much did golfers win at the 2022 PNC Championship? Prize money payout explored

It took 16 tries for Team Singh to win the PNC Championship but it was all worth it. Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh became the new PNC Championship winners on Sunday, defeating defending champions Team Daly by a margin of two strokes.

The purse of the 25th PNC Championship was $1.085 million and the Fjian veteran and his son got a good amount of money for their feat. Team Singh bagged the $200,000 prize money as a winning duo.

Singh shot a 6-foot birdie putt to keep the final score under 60 in both the rounds. They became the first team in the 25-year history of the event to post under 60 points in both rounds.

The runner-ups Team Daly and Team Thomas took $68,625 home. At No. 4, were Team Harrington who bagged a prize of $50,000. Team Kuchar, Team Korda and Team Langer were tied at No. 5 taking away the sum of $48,000 each.

The PNC Championships 2022 payouts

1: Team Singh $200,000

T-2: Team Daly $68,625

T-2: Team Thomas $68,625

4: Team Harrington $50,000

T-5: Team Kuchar $48,000

T-5: Team Korda $48,000

T-5: Team Langer $48,000

T-8: Team O’Meara $45,167

T-8: Team Spieth $45,167

T-8: Team Woods $45,167

11: Team Cink $44,000

12: Team Duval $43,500

T-13: Team Lehman $42,750

T-13: Team Trevino $42,750

T-15: Team Faldo $41,750

T-15: Team Furyk $41,750

T-17: Team Sorenstam $40,750

T-17: Team Leonard $40,750

T-19: Team Player $40,125

T-19: Team Price $40,125

Team Singh wins the Championship after 16 attempts

Vijay and his son went on a birdie spree in the second round when they putt seven birdies consecutively. On the back nine, the pair hit four birdies and an eagle to seal the deal.

They finished with 26-under, besting reigning champions Team Daly and the 2020 winners Team Thomas.

The "Big Fijian" first featured in the PNC Championship in 2003 and it has been a long wait for him to finally win it.

"This already the best week, so this is just making it ... no words can describe [it]. It's going to be a memory I'm going to have forever." said Qass after the wi

Vijay has won 34 times on the PGA Tour, including three Majors. Singh reached No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in 2004 and spent 32 weeks at the No. 1 position in his career. He is also the first player of South Asian descent to win a major.

Prize Money leaders for 2022-23 season

Scottie Scheffler had a brilliant 2022. Scheffler participated in 25 tournaments last season, bagging a prize of $14,046,910.

Cameron Smith, who switched to LIV Golf this year, was runner-up in '22 season. He participated in 18 tournaments earning $10,107,897. Will Zalatoris had to cut short this season, but he took a good sum of $9,405,082 in '22 season.

In the ongoing 2023 season, Keegan Bradley is leading the charts with $2,380,224 followed by Seamus Power, who stands at 2nd with $1,892,737. World No.1 Rory McIlroy is at No. 3 on the money list so far with $1,890,000.

