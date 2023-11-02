Jon Rahm has withdrawn his name from the much anticipated TGL Golf League. The reigning Masters Champion announced his departure from the league in a sudden turn of events that shocked the entire golfing community.

However, TGL is still scheduled to begin in January while Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy search for a potential replacement. With several golfers to choose from, there are plenty of options for them. However, replacing the third-best golfer in the world could prove to be a daunting task.

Accordingly, we have compiled a list of five suitable replacements that TGL can look at while replacing Jon Rahm.

Top 5 golfers that can replace Jon Rahm at TGL Golf

5 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth 2023 Ryder Cup - Afternoon Fourball Matches (Image via Getty)

The former world number one golfer was strongly rumored to be a part of TGL golf. However, his name was not announced, leading to massive disappointment for many fans. Interestingly, Spieth is the ideal candidate to replace Rahm, and he has the stats and the championships to support that.

The PGA Tour golfer is a 3-time Major tournament winner while also claiming the FedEx Cup in 2015. Currently occupying the 14th spot on the OWGR list, Jordan Spieth can be the ideal replacement for the Spanish golfer.

4 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler 2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches (Image via Getty)

Although very unlikely, Scottie Scheffler's admission to the TGL can turn many heads and make the league even more popular than it already is. The current number-one-ranked golfer has been on top for 50 weeks now due to his exceptional and consistent performances in every aspect of the game. His arrival can create decent competition.

However, there can be scheduling conflicts as Scheffler is based out of Dallas, Texas, and playing weekly games at Palm Beach, Florida, could be an arduous task. Coupled with the packed PGA Tour schedule, things could get hectic for the Masters tournament winner.

3 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland 2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches (Image via Getty)

The Tour Championship winner has been the standout player this season. His recent streak of winning multiple championships in a row has made him the most popular golfer around.

Viktor Hovland can be the perfect replacement for Jon Rahm and holds massive social media appeal. However, the Norwegian golfer currently plays on both the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour; adding TGL to that list could create a chaotic schedule for him. But, the possibility of his arrival is still strong.

2 Tony Finau

Tony Finau TOUR Championship - Round Three (Image via Getty)

Tony Finau can fit right in as a suitable Jon Rahm replacement due to many reasons. Firstly, the golfer is based in America and won't have travel concerns each week.

Secondly, the 34-year-old is in exceptional form now and occupies the 22nd position on the OWGR rankings. The Mexican Open winner can bring the much-needed experience required for the first-of-its-kind virtual league.

1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Invitational - Miami - Day One (Image via Getty)

Brooks Koepka had a sensational season on the LIV Golf Tour and has been under constant scrutiny since then. Although the possibility of Koepka joining TGL is extremely slim due to his association with LIV Golf, it can be a game-changer for the league looking to replace one of its most prominent players.

The former number-one-ranked golfer has won five Major championships and currently dominates the LIV Golf Tour. With his recent conflict with the PGA Tour, Koepka could have a great time playing in the virtual league at Palm Beach, Florida.