What is TGL? Everything to know about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s brainchild

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports is set to launch a next-generation tech-based indoor golf league, in partnership with the PGA Tour, called the TGL. The new indoor golf league will commence sometime in January 2024.

The league will consist of six teams which will have three players each from the PGA Tour. The players will compete one-on-one in an 18-hole contest every Monday night.

The TGL will have a total of 17 matches in a season, which includes a semi-final and final. The time limit for each match will be two hours. All the matches will be played in Palm Beach, Florida at a 135,000-square-foot arena. The first season will run from January 2024 to April 2024.

The new indoor golf league, TGL, is said to be a brainchild of TMRW Sports' Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley. The new league has also partnered with the PGA Tour, and the scheduling of the events will be in accordance with the Tour's regular schedule.

Although Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's brainchild league is majorly owned by TMRW Sports (54%), there are three more partner parties in the new indoor golf league. The PGA Tour owns 18%, the six teams will have 3% each, an aggregate of 18%, and the players will collectively hold 10%. More than 50 celebrities have invested in the TGL, including Stephen Curry, Alex Morgan, Dwyane Wayne, John Henry, Justin Timberlake, and many more.

The golfers competing in the TGL will wear microphones throughout the tech-based matches. They will hit the shot on an IMAX screen and then move around the arena for chipping, bunker shots, and putting. The new indoor golf league will also have 1800-2000 spectators in attendance and fans will also be able to watch the matches in an interactive social media and television coverage.

The TGL is a highly innovative and tech-based golf league that will be different from a golf simulator. The new indoor golf league will also have healthy gambling content that will generate social media-friendly banter.

Just one out of six teams had been sold till date. The inaugural team is owned by Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. He is the founder of the social media website Reddit and a capital venture firm called 776. The first team is based in Los Angeles and named the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

The TV rights for the new indoor golf league are yet to be sold. Only a handful of players have confirmed their participation. The list includes the name of founders Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. Other golfers committed to playing in the TGL are Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, and Max Homa.

The first TGL arena is being built on the Palm Beach State College campus. TMRW Sports have announced that they will donate $1 million to the college to promote various educational and recreational programs.

