$150 million worth Serena Williams’ husband purchases the first team in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has bought one of the six teams in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's venture, TGL, a technology-based golf league. The couple, along with Venus Williams, are now the owners of Los Angeles Golf Club.

Serena was already speculated to invest in the TGL, developed by Tiger and Rory's TMRW Sports, last year. The newest league is built in association with the PGA Tour and will have six teams with three players each. The new tech-based league will start around January 2024 and take place every Monday night.

Alexis Ohanian, who has a net worth of $150 million (per Cosmopolitan), has bought the Los Angeles team with his wife and Venus Williams (Serena's sister). He is the founder of the website Reddit and of the venture capital firm 776.

Interestingly, Serena Williams herself has a net worth of $250 million. Therefore, the couple has a combined net worth of $400 million.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian after buying a TGL team

Alexis Ohanian also owns Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League, which is also a Los Angeles-based team. After buying another team based in the same city, he was excited about the new journey.

According to Businesswire, Ohanian was excited to see technological advancement in sports. He emphasized that his daughter Olympia also has a liking for golf, so his daughter and wife will also have ownership in the LAGC team.

"Los Angeles is the perfect home for our TGL team. This city embodies the intersection of sports, technology, and entertainment, making it an ideal backdrop for the innovation and excitement we aim to bring to the world of golf and its fans," Alexis Ohanian after buying a Los Angeles based team in TGL.

The Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) is also the first team in the upcoming TGL. A total of five teams are still to be formed.

What is Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's developed TGL?

The founders of TMRW Sports, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Mike McCarley, announced the formation of a next-gen tech-based golf league called the TGL on August 24, 2022. The league also has partnership and support from the PGA Tour, which will allow them to schedule events in concurrence with the Tour's regular schedule.

The new league is set to be launched in January 2024 and will have six teams consisting of three PGA Tour players each. A single season of TGL will have 15 regular matches, which will be followed by semi-final and final knockout matches.

The players will compete one-on-one with each other on an 18-hole match play course on a tech-infused virtual course. The players will also have a microphone attached to them for live broadcast. A total of 1800–2000 fans will be in attendance.

The first TGL venue is being built in association with Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach, Florida. Fans will be delivered a high-energy and next-gen golfing experience on a two-hour live television broadcast.

