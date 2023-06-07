Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently got several AI-made images of his wife, the former World No. 1 tennis player, generated.

Ohanian, co-founder of the famous social media site Reddit, is known to be a technology geek and has previously posted about creating NFTs for his wife. Last month, the American entrepreneur shared his first creation using AI.

Adding more details to his creation, Ohanian said that he used Midjourney 5.1 AI technology to create an image of Serena Williams as Wonder Woman.

On May 28, Ohanian again posted a series of images of Williams playing different sports. These involved picturing the 23-time Grand Slam winner from being a footballer for the USWT to being a speed skater. Ohanian also created an AI image of Williams as a ballet dancer.

The series was a huge hit among her fans, and their response prompted Ohanian to create another set of 'AI-generated Multiverse-Serenas'.

The 40-year-old from Brooklyn posted an image of Williams as an F1 driver. He wrote along with that:

"OK! You asked me for more AI-generated Multiverse-Serenas, so here are some more... F1-Serena is coming for you @LewisHamilton," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

He shared another AI-generated image of Williams playing fencing.

"I was having no luck generating someone holding a foil who also looked like Serena, so we'll have to settle for this take of Fencing-Serena. Shoutout Miles Chamley-Watson."

Ohanian further posted an image of Williams mastering the art of playing volleyball.

"I'm not mad at the idea of Volleyball-Serena."

Touching upon Williams' experience with martial arts, the American millionaire created another image of the legend practising some moves.

"S did martial arts growing up, so this one felt pretty right on," Alexis Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Ohanian also posed a question regarding Serena Williams' return to the world of sports.

"If @SerenaWilliams DID have some big news to announce in the world of sports... what do you think it could be?"

ChatGPT ranks Serena Williams as the greatest female athlete in history

Serena Williams is one of the greatest sportspersons of all time

Serena Williams topped a ranking chart released by ChatGPT in collaboration with NBC Sports. This chart had the American legend named as the greatest female athlete of all time by AI.

Billie Jean King and Steffi Graf are the only other tennis players who have been ranked in the top 10. During her career, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the open era.

King, another stalwart in the history of tennis, won 39 Grand Slam titles while fighting for gender equality in the sport. Graf, ranked No. 10 in the list, has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and the Golden Slam.

