The PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry's Final Stage will have its finale on Sunday, December 17. Several players have been putting in a lot of effort to finish in the top five and receive an exemption to play on the PGA Tour.

The top five on the leaderboard of the tournament will earn the PGA Tour card for the 2024 season, while the next 40 will guarantee Korn Ferry Tour status.

With Saturday's round, several players made a long jump on the leaderboard and are almost close to locking up their cards. On that note, here are five golfers to watch at the Korn Ferry Q-School final stage at Sawgrass Country Club who can earn PGA Tour cards for the upcoming season.

5 golfers who have a long shot at earning PGA Tour Cards in Sunday showdown at Korn Ferry Q-School final stage

#1 Blake Elliott

Blake Elliot moved up to T19 on the leaderboard at the PGA Tour Q School final stage on Saturday after shooting a 6-under 64. He did not have a strong start to the game. He struggled in the opening two rounds after shooting 72-71.

Elliot will be nine strokes behind Harrison Endycott, the tournament leader, going into the last round. He played a bogey-free round of 64 on Saturday after carding six birdies.

#2 Trey Winstead

Trey Winstead (Image via Getty)

Trey Winstead, who shot 64 on Saturday, moved up to the 65th position on the leaderboard and will head into the final round eight strokes behind the leader.

With a 64-point total on Saturday that included a bogey, four birdies, and an eagle, Winstead finished in T13 on the leaderboard. His final score was 4-under after three rounds.

#3 Cooper Dossey

Cooper Dossey (Image via Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Cooper Dossey started the competition with a round of 70 on the opening day, and he finished in T36 on the leaderboard as the round went on.

After shooting 73 in the second round, Cooper advanced to 58 spots with a 66 in the third round. His score in the third round of the competition was 4-under 66, with five birdies and one bogey.

#4 Marcus Byrd

Marcus Byrd (Image via Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Marcus Byrd also jumped up the standings after the tournament's third round. He finished with a 3-under 67 to take T36 on the scorecard. He played three rounds of 74-68-67 to score 1 under 209.

#5 Tom Power Horan

Tom Power Horan, who had settled in T24 on Saturday with a round of 64, made a significant leap up the leaderboard. Horan played two rounds of 72 before ultimately making a comeback with a 64-round in the third round. He finished with a total of under 2.

Horan began the Saturday round by making a birdie on the first hole and an eagle on the second. He recorded two more birdies on the back nine and four on the front nine in addition to two bogeys to shoot 6-under 64 on Saturday.