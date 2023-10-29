5 golfers who made it inside the top 100 golf rankings in 2023 season feat. Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler

A golfer's consistency is often judged by where he sits on the Official World Golf Rankings. As of October, Scottie Scheffler is ranked at the top of the OWGR. He is followed by Rory McIlroy in the second spot and Jon Rahm in the third spot.

It is noteworthy that most of the players in the top 10 were inside the top 100 before 2023 started. However, the reigning US Champion Wyndham Clark made it inside the top 10 after starting his year at the 164th rank.

Exploring the top 5 golfers who made it into the top 100 Golf rankings in 2023

Just like the 2023 US Open Champion, a lot of players started this year sitting outside of the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings. However, their performances helped them climb high and, in some cases, to their best-ever golf rankings in 2023.

So without further delay, let's have a closer look at five players who climbed inside the top 100 in golf rankings in 2023:

#5 Adam Schenk

Adam Schenk is the only player on this list who has not recorded a win this year but yet managed to break inside the top 100 in golf rankings. Schenk was placed 173rd on the Official World Golf Rankings, but he climbed to 43rd place through his consistent performances.

The runner-up of the Valspar Championship and Charles Schwab Challenge has played 28 tournaments this year and has finished inside the top 10 seven times.

#4 Lucas Glover

The year 2023 marked 2009 US Open Champion Lucas Glover's comeback. The underrated golfer is currently 32nd on the OWGR. But he started this year on 106th spot in the golf rankings.

Glover recorded two consecutive victories at the Wyndham Championship and then at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

#3 Rickie Fowler

The fan-favorite golfer has been an integral part of the PGA Tour for over a decade now. He started his 2023 year ranked 106th in the world. but his performances were so great that he climbed to 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Rickie Fowler won the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. He was also part of the American team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

#2 Jason Day

The 35-year-old Australian golfer is another 2023 success story. He has played 19 tournaments this year and started ranked 113th in the Official World Golf Rankings.

However, his sensational efforts helped him climb to the 21st spot in the Golf rankings. Jason Day has finished seven times in the top 10, including a victory at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

#1 Wyndham Clark

The 29-year-old American golfer started his year 2023 standings ranked 164th in the OWGR. However, with his sensational performance, he rose to 10th in the World.

Wyndham Clark played 21 tournaments this year and finished inside the top 10 seven times. He won two tournaments, the first being Wells Fargo Championship and followed it with his first major win at the 2023 US Open.