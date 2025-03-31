5 golfers who over-performed at Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 ft. Min Woo Lee

The 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open finally concluded with the fourth round on Sunday, March 30. Australian golfer Min Woo Lee won his first PGA Tour event at the tournament. He registered a one-stroke win in the game.

The Houston Open consisted of a stellar field, including the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, who were also the top favorites to win the title. However, Woo Lee was phenomenal with his game and outperformed his odds to clinch the title.

Below are the five golfers who overperformed their odds at the Texas Children's Houston Open:

5 golfers who over-performed at Texas Children's Houston Open 2025

#1 Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +4000

Result: Winner

Ahead of the competition, as per CBS Sports, Min Woo Lee's odds were +4000. However, he had an amazing game at the Memorial Park Golf Course. He started the campaign with a round of 66 and then played the second round of 64. He maintained good form and carded 63 in the third round to take the lead after 54 holes, and with a final round of 67, he seized the title.

#2 Gary Woodland

Gary Woodland (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +15000

Result: T2

Gary Woodland had odds of +15000 via CBS Sports to win the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open, but he settled in second place. The American played the opening round of 69 before carding 64 in the second round and 66 in the third. He was pretty impressive in the final round and played a round of 62 to jump four spots on the leaderboard to settle in a tie for second place at 19-under.

Mackenzie Hughes (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +10000

Result: 10

Mackenzie Hughes also had an excellent outing at the Houston Open. He started the game with a round of 69 but then played the second round of 66. Interestingly, he scored the last three back-to-back rounds of 66 to settle at 13-under in solo tenth place on the leaderboard. His odds for the event were +10000.

#4 Rico Hoey

Rico Hoey (Image Source: Getty)

Odds: +11000

Result: T11

Rico Hoey had the odds of +11000 via CBS Sports, but he also overperformed his odds in the tournament and settled in a T11 position. He had a tough start to the game at the PGA Tour event, but as the game progressed, he improved and shot 66 on the second day to make the cut and then 68 in the third round. With the final round of 64, he tied for 11th place at 12-under.

#5 Isaiah Salinda

Isaiah Salinda (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +15000

Result: T11

Isaiah Salinda also settled in a T11 position. He also overperformed his odds. The American started the game with a round of 69 and then played the next three rounds of 66, 66, and 67 for a total of 12-under. His odds for the event, per CBS Sports, were +15000.

