The 2025 Travelers Championship ended with a dramatic final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. With wind gusts reaching over 30 mph on Friday and Saturday, it was a challenging test for the golfers. While Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy entered the week as odds favorites, it was a group of other players who stole the spotlight and changed the leaderboard.

Keegan Bradley won the tournament, securing his ninth PGA Tour win after carding a 2-under 68 in the final round to finish at 15-under for the week. But he wasn’t alone in exceeding expectations. Players like Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley outperformed their betting odds and delivered standout performances.

5 golfers who beat the odds entering the Travelers Championship

Keegan Bradley

Bradley entered the Travelers Championship with pre-tournament odds of +4000. Despite not being among the betting favorites, the 39-year-old closed out a one-shot win over Fleetwood and Henley. Bradley made key birdies on 13 and 15, adding to his win.

He carded rounds of 64, 70, 63, and 68 to seal the deal. With many eyes on Scheffler and Justin Thomas, Bradley won at TPC River Highlands, where he previously won in 2023.

Tommy Fleetwood

Fleetwood was holding +3300 before the tournament began, but reached +2500 as betting closed. Fleetwood led after three rounds after a bogey-free 63 on Saturday. Despite starting the final round three strokes ahead, the Englishman hit three bogeys on his first four holes.

He shot birdies on 11 and 13 but missed a 7-foot par putt on 18 that would have forced a playoff. Fleetwood finished tied for second at 14-under at the Travelers Championship. He secured rounds of 66, 65, 63, and 72 to finish runner-up.

Russell Henley

Henley carried odds of +2800 to +3300 heading into the Travelers Championship. Henley shot a 61 on Saturday to stay in contention and balanced his momentum with a final-round 67.

With that, he placed himself with Fleetwood at 14-under. Although he didn’t win the championship, Henley majorly outperformed his odds.

Viktor Hovland

Another player in the +2800 to +3500 range played consistently all week. He reached -9 by round 2, finishing inside the top 20. Hovland began the first round with a 1-under 70, followed by an even-par 70 on Friday.

On Saturday, Hovland fired a 6-under 64 to surge on the leaderboard. He followed it up with a final round 65 on Sunday, highlighted by a bogey-free back nine.

Sam Burns

Burns, priced at +3000 to +3500, delivered a strong performance even if he didn’t contend on Sunday. Burns opened with a 2-under 68 on Thursday, with a bogey-free front nine.

He followed it with a level-par 70 on Friday, entering the weekend. In round 3, Burns secured a 1-under 69, followed by an even-par 70 on the final round.

