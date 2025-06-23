"Captain America", "Tommy Fleetwood choked hard today" – Fans react to Keegan Bradley winning the Travelers Championship 2025

The Travelers Championship 2025 finished in dramatic fashion as Keegan Bradley rallied from behind to claim the title. He birdied the final hole to post a one-shot win over Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood, who fumbled on the final holes.
On Sunday, June 22, Fleetwood entered the TPC River Highlands with a three-stroke lead. Despite playing his shakiest round of the week, he still managed to have a winning chance after 15 holes. However, he bogeyed the 16th and then the 18th to lose the title.
On the other hand, Keegan Bradley made two birdies on the last four holes to secure a clutch win. This is his 13th win on the PGA Tour and his first since the BMW Championship last year.
Fans online hailed Keegan Bradley for his thrilling win at the Travelers Championship. Many stated that he should be competing as a playing captain at the Ryder Cup.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"Captain America 🇺🇸," one fan wrote.
"Fleetwood choked hard today. Too bad," another fan wrote.
"Holy SMOKES what an 18th hole! 🤯," this fan commented.
"Fleetwood is definitely firing his caddie. He had the club and his caddie second guessed him. Lost him the tournament," one fan remarked.
"What a finish. First, that chip-in birdie to stand a chance while Fleetwood floundered and Keegan making the near 7 footer to win it. Last two weeks have been amazing," another fan wrote.
"I wanted Tommy to win that so bad, he’s such a good dude. BUT he played to many safe shots on the last two holes instead of just playing his game it seemed. Keegan hung in there and when he had to hit a shot he did. What a great finish for all of us," this fan opined.
How much money did Keegan Bradley earn for winning the Travelers Championship 2025?
The purse size of the Travelers Championship 2025 was $20 million, and Keegan Bradley bagged $3.6 million as the winning share. Russell Henley and Tommy Fleetwood took $1.76 million each for their joint runner-up finish.
Here's a look at the payout for the Travelers Championship 2025 (top 9 and ties):
- WIN. Keegan Bradley (-15): $3.6 million
- T2. Tommy Fleetwood (-14): $1.76 million
- T2. Russell Henley (-14): $1.76 million
- T4. Harris English (-13): $880,000
- T4. Jason Day (-13): $880,000
- T6. Scottie Scheffler (-12): $695,000
- T6. Rory McIlroy (-12): $695,000
- 8. Brian Harman (-10): $620,000
- T9. Harry Hall (-9): $540,000
- T9. Justin Thomas (-9): $540,000
- T9. Lucas Glover (-9): $540,000