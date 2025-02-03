5 golfers who under-performed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, February 2, with Rory McIlroy winning the tournament. The Northern Irish golfer registered a two-shot win over Shane Lowry after playing the final round of 66.

The PGA Tour event features a limited field of some top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler was the top favorite to win the tournament; however, he underperformed his odds.

Below are the top 5 golfers who underperformed their odds at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

5 golfers who under-performed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +400

Result: T9

Trending

Scottie Scheffler finally returned to play on the PGA Tour after missing a few tournaments last month due to his hand injury. He was the favorite to win with odds of +400, but the American concluded the tournament finishing in a tie for ninth place.

He started the tournament with a solid round of 67 but struggled in the second round and played a round of 70. He played the final two rounds of 69 and 67 and tied for ninth place with Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith.

#2 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2000

Result: T33

With the odds of +2000, Patrick Cantlay was another favorite to win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he also had a tough time on the greens. He started the outing with a round of 66.

However, as the tournament progressed, he struggled with his game. He played the next three rounds of 70, 73, and 70 and tied for 33rd place.

#3 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +1400

Result: T48

Justin Thomas had a brilliant start at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a solid round of 66 in the first round. But he also struggled as the tournament progressed and finished in T48 place, underperforming his odds of +1400 per CBS Sports. He played the second round of 70, followed by 74 and 71 in the next two rounds.

#4 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +1400

Result: T17

Collin Morikawa also underperformed his odds at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His odds were +1400 per CBS Sports. However, after having a good start, when he played the first two rounds of 69 and 67, he struggled in the last two rounds. He played a round of 71 on the third day, followed by 70 in the finale. With a total of 11-under, Morikawa finished tied for 17th place.

#5 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)

Odds: +2500

Result: T48

Hideki Matsuyama started his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour by winning the season-opening The Sentry, and he was one of the favorites to win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with odds of +2500 (via CBS Sports). But he also had some tough times at Pebble Beach. He played the four rounds of 70, 69, 71, and 71 and finished in a tie for 48th place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback