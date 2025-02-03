5 golfers who under-performed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 ft. Scottie Scheffler

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Feb 03, 2025 12:40 GMT
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Getty)

The 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am finally wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, February 2, with Rory McIlroy winning the tournament. The Northern Irish golfer registered a two-shot win over Shane Lowry after playing the final round of 66.

The PGA Tour event features a limited field of some top-ranked players, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa. Scheffler was the top favorite to win the tournament; however, he underperformed his odds.

Below are the top 5 golfers who underperformed their odds at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

5 golfers who under-performed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2025

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)
Scottie Scheffler (Image Source: Imagn)
  • Odds: +400
  • Result: T9
also-read-trending Trending

Scottie Scheffler finally returned to play on the PGA Tour after missing a few tournaments last month due to his hand injury. He was the favorite to win with odds of +400, but the American concluded the tournament finishing in a tie for ninth place.

He started the tournament with a solid round of 67 but struggled in the second round and played a round of 70. He played the final two rounds of 69 and 67 and tied for ninth place with Billy Horschel and Taylor Pendrith.

#2 Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)
Patrick Cantlay (Image Source: Imagn)
  • Odds: +2000
  • Result: T33

With the odds of +2000, Patrick Cantlay was another favorite to win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but he also had a tough time on the greens. He started the outing with a round of 66.

However, as the tournament progressed, he struggled with his game. He played the next three rounds of 70, 73, and 70 and tied for 33rd place.

#3 Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)
Justin Thomas (Image Source: Imagn)
  • Odds: +1400
  • Result: T48

Justin Thomas had a brilliant start at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a solid round of 66 in the first round. But he also struggled as the tournament progressed and finished in T48 place, underperforming his odds of +1400 per CBS Sports. He played the second round of 70, followed by 74 and 71 in the next two rounds.

#4 Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Imagn)
Collin Morikawa (Image Source: Imagn)
  • Odds: +1400
  • Result: T17

Collin Morikawa also underperformed his odds at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. His odds were +1400 per CBS Sports. However, after having a good start, when he played the first two rounds of 69 and 67, he struggled in the last two rounds. He played a round of 71 on the third day, followed by 70 in the finale. With a total of 11-under, Morikawa finished tied for 17th place.

#5 Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)
Hideki Matsuyama (Image Source: Imagn)
  • Odds: +2500
  • Result: T48

Hideki Matsuyama started his 2025 campaign on the PGA Tour by winning the season-opening The Sentry, and he was one of the favorites to win the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with odds of +2500 (via CBS Sports). But he also had some tough times at Pebble Beach. He played the four rounds of 70, 69, 71, and 71 and finished in a tie for 48th place.

Quick Links

Edited by Shirsh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी