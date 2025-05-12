5 golfers who underperformed at the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open ft. Lydia Ko

The 2025 Mizuho Americas Open concluded with Atthaya Thitikul claiming the title after carding a final-round 69 to finish at 17-under par. She secured a two-stroke victory over Celine Boutier and earned 500 CME points.

Defending champion Nelly Korda finished T5 at 11-under alongside Yealimi Noh, though expectations were considerably higher for Korda compared to Noh.

While several players exceeded expectations, some failed to deliver at Liberty National Golf Club.

5 players who failed to meet expectations at the Mizuho Americas Open

#1 Lydia Ko (T11, -8)

Lydia Ko performed well at the Mizuho America Open, finishing T11 with rounds of 69, 70, 70, and 71 for an 8-under total of 280. However, she was the sixth favorite to win according to Bet365’s pre-tournament odds.

Ko has already won earlier this season at the HSBC Women’s World Championship with a score of 13-under par.

#2 Haeran Ryu (26th, -2)

Haeran Ryu- Source: Imagn

Haeran Ryu started strong with 67 but struggled with rounds of 76 and 74 before finishing with a 69 on Sunday, May 11. She finished T26th at 2-under par.

As the third favorite in the betting odds, her performance at the Mizuho Americas Open didn’t meet expectations, especially coming off a win at the Black Desert Championship. The 24-year-old has also missed the cut at the JM Eagle LA Championship.

#3 Ruoning Yin (T15, -5)

Ruoning Yin - Source: Imagn

Ruoning Yin posted rounds of 70, 71, 69, and 73 to finish T15 at 5-under par. Although Yin performed well, taking home $41,286 from the purse, she entered the event as the fifth favorite based on betting odds.

Yin had finished runner-up at the Black Desert Championship and the Chevron Championship before competing at Liberty National Golf Club.

#4 Ayaka Furue (Missed Cut)

Ayaka Furue missed the cut at the Mizuho Americas Open after posting 71 and 73 in the first two rounds for an even-par 144. She was the seventh favorite on the betting list.

Furue's second round included five bogeys and four birdies. She had finished T48 at the Black Desert Championship before arriving at Liberty National Golf Club.

#5 Angel Yin (Missed Cut)

Angel Yin missed the cut after rounds of 71 and 75, finishing 2-over par with a total of 146. She was among the top 10 favorites heading into the event.

This marks her second missed cut in 2025, following her early exit at the JM Eagle LA Championship. Yin has one win this season, claiming the Honda LPGA Thailand title.

