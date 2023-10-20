5 golfers to watch at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami this week ft. Brooks Koepka 

The LIV Golf Team Championship will take place this week in Miami. The tournament will start with the quarterfinal round which will take place on Friday followed by the semi-final and final.

Last week, the LIV Golf individual tournament concluded in Jeddah, where Brooks Koepka defended his title and now the final event of the second season will have its finale on Sunday, October 22. Here are the five golfers to watch at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami.

5 golfers to watch at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship

#1 Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka has been in incredible form this season. He emerged victoriously in two tournaments and has three other finishes in the top 10.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Koepka played on LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 31

Tucson: 29

Orlando: 1

Adelaide: 19

Singapore: 3

Tulsa: 6

DC: 14

Andalucia: 3

London: 17

Greenbrier: 41

Bedminster: 38

Chicago: 26

Jeddah: 1

#2 Talor Gooch

Talor Gooch (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Talor Gooch won the LIV Golf Individual title in 2023. He finished with a score of 192, 22 points ahead of Cameron Smith. He has won three tournaments this season and finished second at the Jeddah event last week.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Gooch played on LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 14

Tucson: 14

Orlando: 18

Adelaide: 1

Singapore: 1

Tulsa: 36

DC: 15

Andalucia: 1

London: 22

Greenbrier: 11

Bedminster: 15

Chicago: 7

Jeddah: 2

#3 Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Fans also have their eyes on Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith at the 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami. Having won two tournaments this season, the Australian golfer finished second in the season standings. He has three top-10 finishes.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Smith played on LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 6

Tucson: 26

Orlando: 29

Adelaide: 4

Singapore. 7

Tulsa: 2

DC: 11

Andalucia: 12

London: 1

Greenbrier: 35

Bedminster: 1

Chicago: 40

Jeddah: 25

#4 Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau (Image via Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau, who finished fourth in the 2023 LIV Golf standings, is another favourite to watch this week. He has won two tournaments this season and finished in 16th position at the Jeddah event last week.

Here are the results of all the tournaments DeChambeau played on LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 24

Tucson: 44

Orlando: 16

Adelaide: 28

Singapore: 22

Tulsa: 7

DC: 10

Andalucia: 2

London: 13

Greenbrier: 1

Bedminster: 18

Chicago: 1

Jeddah: 16

#5 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson (Image via Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson's team 4 Aces GC won the team championship last year and is looking forward to winning the tournament again in 2023. His team has qualified for the semi-final after finishing in the top 4 in the 2023 LIV Golf Team standings. Johnson has won one tournament this season and finished fifth in the LIV Golf Standings.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Johnson played on LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 37

Tucson: 13

Orlando: 7

Adelaide: 10

Singapore: 25

Tulsa: 1

DC: 27

Andalucia: 9

London: 5

Greenbrier: 32

Bedminster: 14

Chicago: 10

Jeddah: 6